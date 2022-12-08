Abu Dhabi: The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (closed) (“nogaholding”) has collaborated with AIQ, the UAE-based technology pioneer focused on the AI-powered transformation of the energy sector, to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and digital solutions into its upstream operations.

Through this collaboration, nogaholding will utilize the latest AI technologies provided by AIQ to increase the operational efficiency of Tatweer Petroleum, a subsidiary of nogaholding. The digitalization project will use machine learning and data science to enhance existing field architecture to optimize and improve performance, while reducing operational risk.

Mr. Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of nogaholding, commented: “The fourth industrial revolution has enabled companies to implement big data and AI to enhance operations and efficiency. Through this collaboration with AIQ, nogaholding aims to maximize the value of national resources and venture into new areas of growth and opportunity.”

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, said: “AIQ is developing breakthrough AI tools and applications that accelerate the sustainable digital transformation of the energy sector. We look forward to working with nogaholding to leverage the power of AI and data to unlock value for Tatweer Petroleum.”

AIQ has enabled the development of breakthrough AI solutions across the energy industry, with the company focusing its expertise on critical AI projects across the oil and gas value chain. AIQ efficiently collects, categorizes, and models data allowing for smarter, safer, and more informed decision-making.

About AIQ

AIQ is an Abu Dhabi-based technology pioneer focused on leveraging data to drive AI-powered transformation of the Energy sector towards a more sustainable future. Formed as a joint venture between ADNOC, a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and UAE AI specialist, Group 42, AIQ is innovating AI and ML solutions that unlock value across the entire Energy sector. Leveraging ADNOC’s valuable industry knowledge and Group 42’s AI capabilities, AIQ’s growing team of world class data scientists and subject matter experts have developed a breakthrough data management platform, E-Novus, and a dedicated suite of applications - Drill-Novus, Geo-Novus, Opti-Novus and Eco-Novus - that are enabling oil and gas companies to create sustainable, data-driven digital transformation and to make smarter, safer and more informed decisions.

AIQ actively contributes to the realization of the UAE’s vision to be the world leader in AI by 2031, cementing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI and Advanced Technologies and aligning with national strategies aimed at digital transformation and sustainability.

For more information please visit www.aiqintelligence.ae

