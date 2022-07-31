Amman: - Nobles Properties awarded Dar al Omran its latest tender to design and supervise the infrastructure work for its recently launched AlShahd 3 development. Wael Qassem, Managing Director of Nobles Jordan, signed the agreement with Dar Al Omran’s Managing Director, Hani Nazzal.

Nobles directed the engineering consultant to provide infrastructure and engineering solutions for AlShahd 3 which lays off the Airport Road behind the Middle East University. The assignment consists of a road network, water and electricity systems, and pavements.

AlShad 3 covers a land area of 73,000 m2 and launched in mid-June. It is the first gated community in the area and sold out within one week of launch, an unprecedented achievement in the Jordanian market.

Omar Ayesh, the Nobles Group Chairman, said AlShahd 3 reflects a unique approach to the residential landscape in the country. He stressed that the project would adhere to the highest standards, as well as witness the implementation of a management system designed to ensure owners and tenants enjoy the benefits of residing in a well-maintained, private community.

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, built one of the region’s most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships in 11 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs.

