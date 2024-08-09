Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, has been officially recognized and certified as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). This distinction recognizes NMDC Energy as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to enhance operational efficiency, promote sustainable growth, and increase competitiveness within the UAE's industrial sector.

Industry 4.0 is a key pillar of Operation 300Bn, the UAE's ambitious plan to elevate its industrial sector's GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031. This strategy aims to strengthen and diversify the nation's industrial capabilities, propelling economic growth and development.

NMDC Energy's recognition as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader follows its exceptional performance across multiple departments in the rigorous Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) Assessment. Developed by MoIAT, ITTI is the region's first digital maturity tool to evaluate the adoption of advanced technologies and sustainable practices by manufacturing companies.

In addition, NMDC Energy's commitment to the National In-Country Value (ICV) program has notably enhanced its ICV rating to 84.15%, reflecting substantial contributions to the UAE's economy through local manufacturing, services, and investments. This achievement highlights NMDC Energy's alignment with national goals of economic diversification and industrial capacity enhancement.

Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO, said: "Being recognized as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is a testament to NMDC Energy's pioneering efforts in digital transformation and innovation. This certification underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to not only enhance operational efficiency but also to drive sustainable growth and competitiveness within the UAE’s industrial sector. Our achievements in digitalization and local value creation align perfectly with the UAE’s ambitious Operation 300Bn strategy. As we continue to push the boundaries of technological advancements, we are fostering an ecosystem of collaboration, knowledge transfer, and skill development, thereby contributing to the nation's vision of a diversified and resilient economy."

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, "Being recognized as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is a significant milestone for NMDC Energy. This accolade reflects our strategic commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and competitiveness through the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies. Our efforts align with the UAE's Operation 300Bn strategy, which aims to transform and diversify the nation's industrial capabilities into a globally competitive and sustainable sector."

"Our focus extends beyond technological integration. We are deeply committed to cultivating an innovative ecosystem and supporting the local industry. Strategic partnerships and investment in the UAE's talent pool are crucial components of our strategy. These endeavors not only propel the UAE's energy sector forward but also foster a resilient and self-sustaining industrial sector, continually generating new value and supporting the nation's economic diversification goals," he added.

During the recent Make It In The Emirates (MIITE) Forum, hosted by MoIAT, NMDC Energy demonstrated its commitment to Industry 4.0 by showcasing a range of cutting-edge technologies. Among these was the Connected Workers Solution, an AI-driven system designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of yard operations by providing real-time monitoring and optimization. Additionally, NMDC Energy featured augmented reality systems that leverage laser-scanned data to create virtual environments and assist in project planning and risk assessment.

The company also presented its digital twin technology, which generates virtual models of physical assets such as wells, platforms, and pipelines. These models are essential for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing performance. Moreover, NMDC Energy highlighted its use of remote operating vehicles—unmanned robots equipped for underwater tasks, which are noted for their precision, integrated sensors, and capability for real-time data transmission.

These pioneering technologies solidify NMDC Energy's position as an Industry 4.0 Digital Leader, driving innovation and setting new standards within the energy sector.