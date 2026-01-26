Abu Dhabi — NMC Healthcare Group (“NMC”), a leading integrated healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Applied AI to deploy Opus, Applied AI’s advanced artificial intelligence platform, in order to enhance operational efficiency and improve the patient journey.

The partnership is designed to accelerate NMC’s digital transformation agenda by leveraging Opus to enhance decision-making, streamline workflows and support improved patient outcomes. Through the collaboration, NMC aims to harness applied AI capabilities to drive efficiency and scalability across its healthcare services.

“Partnering with Applied AI, a UAE National Champion, marks an important milestone in our journey to integrate advanced technologies into healthcare delivery,” said David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare. “By adopting Opus, we are strengthening our ability to leverage data and AI responsibly to support clinicians, optimise operations and deliver high-quality care to our communities.”

Applied AI’s Opus platform is designed to enable organisations to operationalise AI at scale, providing tools that support analytics, automation and intelligent decision support while aligning with enterprise governance and security requirements.

"Collaborating with NMC Healthcare is a powerful step in advancing AI-driven healthcare innovation, and empowers Opus to unlock greater trust, scale and efficiency in a crucial industry," said Arya Bolurfrushan, Founder and CEO of AppliedAI. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to applying AI in practical, impactful and responsible ways that create measurable value for healthcare providers and patients alike.”

The agreement aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to foster innovation, strengthen the healthcare sector and adopt emerging technologies that enhance quality of life.

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is a JCI Enterprise accredited organisation and one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of more than 70 medical facilities, including, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae.

For further information, please contact:

NMC Healthcare:

Vanessa Batten , Vice President – Communications

media@nmc.ae