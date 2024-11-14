Abu Dhabi, UAE – To mark World Diabetes Day, NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, is offering free health checks on 14th November 2024, at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

The free health checks do not require prior appointments and are part of NMC’s commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to help prevent it. UAE residents can visit NMC kiosks to receive a basic health screening, which includes tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and BMI measurement, which are important measures in the early detection and prevention of diabetes.

Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare stated, "Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. The detection of prediabetes and diabetes allows for early medical intervention and lifestyle modifications which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, and eye problems. World Diabetes Day is a reminder to be proactive with our health and prioritise regular health check-ups to ensure a healthier future.”

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on 14 November 2024:

Abu Dhabi

- Al Forsan Mall: 1pm – 8pm

- Al Wahda Mall: 10am – 4pm

- Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: 1pm – 10pm

- Yas Mall: 10am – 10:00pm

Al Ain

- Al Ain Mall: 5pm – 9pm

Dubai

- Lulu Hypermarket Al Qusais: 11am – 8pm

- Lulu Hypermarket Green Community Village: 11am – 8pm

Sharjah

- Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm – 9pm

- NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 9am – 2pm

About NMC

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates, and the third largest in Oman. Since 1975, we have provided high quality, personalised, and compassionate care to our patients and are proud to have earned the trust of millions of people in the UAE and around the world.

Our network is made up of 85 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain, as well as medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities throughout the UAE. The NMC Healthcare Group also includes the ProVita International Medical Centre, CosmeSurge, and Fakih IVF Fertility Centre brands. NMC’s Fakih IVF is ranked as one of the leading in-vitro fertilization service providers worldwide.

Whether it is providing comprehensive medical services directly to patients, or in collaboration with healthcare providers internationally, NMC Healthcare is committed to delivering high quality, personalised care that matters.

