Abu Dhabi – NMC Healthcare group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the launch of four major accreditation initiatives for 2026–27 as part of its ongoing commitment to clinical excellence. This follows on from NMC achieving the coveted Enterprise Accreditation from the Joint Commission International (“JCI") in 2025.

As the UAE’s population continues to evolve, with expatriates making up approximately 88% of the total population[i] and the number of residents aged 60 and above projected to triple by 2030[ii], NMC’s latest accreditation initiatives are strategically designed to meet the diverse and changing healthcare needs of the community. These accreditations ensure that high-quality, specialised care is accessible for every generation, from newborns and young parents to seniors seeking age-appropriate medical support.

The four accreditations NMC will undertake are:

The WHO–UNICEF Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation which is a three-year certification promoting breastfeeding, maternal-infant bonding and evidence-based neonatal practices while enhancing staff training and support programmes. NMC will pursue this accreditation across all NMC multi-speciality hospitals in the UAE.

which is a three-year certification promoting breastfeeding, maternal-infant bonding and evidence-based neonatal practices while enhancing staff training and support programmes. NMC will pursue this accreditation across all NMC multi-speciality hospitals in the UAE. The Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) which will be pursued by NMC Royal Hospital DIP, NMC Speciality Hospital Al Nahda and NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. These accreditations will improve emergency readiness, reduce mortality and disability and strengthen insurer and regulator confidence in high-acuity care.

which will be pursued by NMC Royal Hospital DIP, NMC Speciality Hospital Al Nahda and NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. These accreditations will improve emergency readiness, reduce mortality and disability and strengthen insurer and regulator confidence in high-acuity care. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation at NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City. This certification ensures specialised care for elderly patients through dedicated staff training, age-friendly environmental adaptations and tailored clinical pathways.

at NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City. This certification ensures specialised care for elderly patients through dedicated staff training, age-friendly environmental adaptations and tailored clinical pathways. The National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) Medical Internship & Postgraduate Medical Education Accreditation will be undertaken by NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City, NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain, NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda and NMC Royal Hospital DIP. The program will standardise medical education across facilities and strengthen clinical governance and patient safety, reinforcing NMC’s position as a leading academic healthcare organisation.

Launching the four accreditation initiatives reinforces NMC’s commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centred care and alignment with international quality standards across its network. By strengthening maternity and neonatal care, high-acuity cardiac and stroke services, geriatric emergency care and medical education, NMC is directly responding to the healthcare priorities of the UAE’s diverse and rapidly changing population, further supporting the nation’s goal for high-quality, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare for all.

NMC maintains a strong portfolio of accreditations across its UAE network, including the JCI Enterprise accreditation and individual facility accreditations, CARF accreditation for Provita’s long term care facilities, and ISO 15189:2022 certification across all NMC laboratories. Key facilities also retain specialised recognitions such as American Heart Association STEMI and Stroke certification, ACHSI Centre of Excellence status, Age Friendly Accreditation and JAWDA Data Certification, reflecting NMC’s continued focus on care quality, safety and operational excellence across the UAE.

Dr. Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare, commented: “We are building on the progress of our recent JCI Enterprise accreditation, launching four further accreditation initiatives this year. At NMC, we are committed to strengthening our clinical foundations, improving the safety and consistency of our care pathways and ensuring that our services meet the highest international standards. We recognise the unique and changing healthcare needs of UAE’s residents and are dedicated to delivering world-class care for every stage of life. I look forward to providing further updates as we progress through the next phase of our clinical and operational transformation.”

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is a JCI Enterprise accredited organisation and one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of more than 80 medical facilities, including, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae.

