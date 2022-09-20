HOUSTON: Today, Nitya Capital, a U.S. real estate investment firm, announced that it is expanding to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of its continuing global growth strategy. Nitya plans to open an office in January 2023 to grow its investor base and provide opportunities to directly invest in U.S. real estate amid shifting global economies and stock market fluctuations.



Following the recent opening of Nitya’s India office in 2020, the expansion to the UAE underscores the increase in global demand for reliable alternative investment opportunities found in U.S. real estate, particularly multifamily. Nitya’s UAE branch plans to reach a newer, locally sourced investor base, specifically family offices, institutions, and high-net-worth investors.



“Opening our first branch in the Middle East is an exciting stepping stone in Nitya’s growth,” said Swapnil Agarwal, CEO of Nitya Capital. “The Middle East is a very important hub for Nitya given our recent successful capital raises in the region, and we can’t wait to offer the best in real estate services to Middle Eastern institutions and high net worth investors. I’m very grateful for the love and hospitality I’ve experienced during my many visits to the UAE and it’s an honor to be working with the investment community.”



Nitya leadership recently executed successful overseas investment deals with one of UAE’s largest institutional groups, as well as attributed meaningful investments with Middle East families in the past. With this expansion, the company will continue the momentum and meet increased demand from local investors who want to explore a new wave of recession-resilient real estate ventures through a direct presence within the region.



Nitya’s Middle East Partner and Managing Director for the new UAE location, Rasheed Chahal, will oversee all internal and regional developments across the branch, work with investors on all levels (high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutions) for U.S. real estate deals as well as help to grow the UAE office. Chahal has more than 15 years of experience in various roles in real estate development, investment management, and capital markets across North American and Middle Eastern regions.



“Multifamily real estate in the United States remains to be a lucrative investment as it continues to see increase in demand for housing given continued population growth and shortage of supply, despite global economic shifts. We want to bring these investment opportunities directly to the UAE investment community,” stated Chahal. “Our expansion will provide local investors with in-area, on-the-ground representation and can help them take advantage of exceptional real estate opportunities without taking on major risk. With all the uncertainty and rising inflation taking place across national economies, real estate continues to be a powerful hedge and very attractive place to put your money.”



Nitya Capital has experienced historic growth since 2020, has partnered with large institutions across North America, explored several successful new student housing portfolios, opened an India office, and increased its total assets under management.



The company currently oversees assets in excess of $3b. Overall, it has successfully exited over $2.5b in assets with 25%+ in total generated net returns for its investors since the company’s launch in 2013.



Its latest extension into the UAE region marks a substantial diversification in its growth across national waters, allowing for local investors to seize profitable real estate opportunities with safe and stable returns.



Nitya Capital’s online investing platform is currently available for all interested parties. For additional information, contact Public Relations at pr@nityacapital.com and Rasheed Chahal at rchahal@nityacapital.com. For additional information about current investment opportunities, please visit https://nityacapital.com/invest/.

