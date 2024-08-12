Muscat, Oman – As anticipation builds for the global premiere of the all-new Nissan Patrol, Nissan, officially distributed in Oman by Al Hashar Automotive, has launched the ‘Feel Patrol’ video series – a captivating six-part exploration that celebrates the legacy of the iconic SUV while offering an exclusive first look at its seventh generation. Hosted by Nissan executives, this series marks the brand’s first official sneak peek into the all-new Patrol, blending heritage with cutting-edge innovation.

The series kicked off Episode 1: Feel Patrol - The Global Story (youtube.com) with Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, taking viewers on a whirlwind tour of the Patrol’s 70-year evolution – from rugged off-roader to premium SUV. Packed with exclusive insights and memories, it sets the stage for an epic journey into the design, innovation, engineering and craftsmanship that define the Nissan Patrol.

Each weekly episode features a special ‘Part by Part’ segment, providing fans and automotive enthusiasts with a sneak peek of the All-New Patrol ahead of its eagerly awaited global launch.

A highlight of the ‘Feel Patrol’ series is its exploration of the Patrol’s impact and popularity as an SUV that has conquered terrains and captured hearts worldwide. A dedicated episode pays homage to the Patrol’s iconic legacy in the Middle East – where it has become a symbol of cultural heritage and remains the most cherished Nissan nameplate in the region.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said, “The Patrol has long been a cornerstone of our lineup in the Middle East, and we are very excited to bring our customers and fans along for the ride with the ‘Feel Patrol’ series. We wanted to not only celebrate the Patrol’s remarkable heritage and highlight the passion and dedication behind delivering a world-class product, but also provide an exclusive preview of the All-New Patrol as we gear up for its global debut. We are eager for audiences from around the world to explore and connect with the stories and innovations that make this series truly special.”

The world premiere of the all-new Patrol is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 03 September, marking a significant milestone as it is revealed from the Middle East to the world. Dive into the excitement with the ‘Feel Patrol’ series, including the "Part by Part" segments, on the Nissan YouTube channel.

