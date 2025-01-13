Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nissan proudly sponsored the seventh season of the Middle East’s beloved talent show, “Arab Got Talent,” which aired on MBC1 and the Shahid digital platform from September 18 to December 18, 2024. With this partnership, Nissan reinforced its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence—values that align seamlessly with the program’s spirit of challenge and uniqueness.

By integrating its visionary philosophy of supporting exceptional talent and pushing boundaries, Nissan underscored its leadership in both the automotive and creative industries. This collaboration highlights the company’s dedication to celebrating extraordinary achievements across diverse fields, promoting a culture of innovation, and connecting its brand with values that inspire individuals to pursue their dreams.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Marketing Communications and Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East and Saudi Arabia, commented: “At Nissan, innovation and defying ordinary are at the core of our identity and vision. Inspired by this belief, our sponsorship of this special edition of "Arabs Got Talent" embodies our dedication to promoting creativity and uniqueness—not just in automobiles but also in empowering innovation and nurturing talent”.

Ms. Hatoun Bushnaq, GM of Corporate Communications and D&I Council Representative, AMIEO, Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., added:"AGT is an extraordinary platform that celebrates talents redefining the boundaries of creativity. At Nissan, we share this passion by challenging the ordinary in everything we do, from our innovative products to groundbreaking initiatives. By partnering with Arab Got Talent, we have elevated the viewing experience while engaging with a wide audience across the Arab world."

She further noted:"Nissan played a pivotal role in supporting the program by providing a fleet of our leading cars, including the Nissan X-Trail and Nissan Pathfinder, for participants and the judging panel. Additionally, the iconic Nissan Patrol was featured in key creative scenes, embodying the program’s themes of challenge and innovation. We were delighted to crown this season’s winners, the ‘Mandalab Dancing Group,’ with a brand-new Nissan Pathfinder as a testament to their extraordinary achievement."

The seventh season of Arab Got Talent achieved phenomenal success, drawing millions of viewers across the Arab world. This made it an ideal platform for Nissan to connect with its audience and showcase its dedication to inspiring creativity. Through its innovative fleet, Nissan enriched the show’s episodes, seamlessly blending modern design and performance into the creative journey.

Looking ahead, Nissan is eager to strengthen its partnership with Arab Got Talent in future seasons, solidifying its role as a strategic supporter of talent and creativity in the region. With its advanced fleet of vehicles, combining cutting-edge technology and distinctive design, Nissan continues to inspire individuals and deepen its connection with local communities. The brand’s enduring message is clear: innovation and excellence are not just values—they are a way of life, made possible with the right tools and an ambitious vision.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI. You can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

