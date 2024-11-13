Nissan Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah premises has also been certified as a Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) NEXT Facility, and is home to first-of-its-kind service experience in the UAEAbu Dhabi, 13 November 2024: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has launched its newly fully enhanced showroom and service centre in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. The flagship facility sets a benchmark for customer service excellence, featuring the largest Nissan Service Centre in the world, and an interactive, digital-first showroom certified as a Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) NEXT facility.

The revamped Mussafah Showroom and Service Centre were officially inaugurated by Makoto Uchida, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Corporation, alongside His Excellency Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of Al Masaood Group. Also present were Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA, CIS - Nissan, INFINITI; Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles; and senior management executives from Nissan's global and regional offices and Al Masaood. During the event, Uchida presented Al Masaood Automobiles with a commemorative plaque, recognising its showroom as a certified Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) NEXT facility and its service center as the largest globally for Nissan.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, commented: “At Al Masaood Automobiles, our commitment to delivering quality experiences drives us to continuously enhance our services, extend our customer touch points, and optimise our facilities. The recognition of our Nissan Service Centre as the world's largest and our showroom as an NRC NEXT Facility demonstrate that our customers are our top priority – they are at the heart of everything we do. Thus, it will always be our foremost duty to offer them memorable, seamless, and value-added journeys that are specifically tailored to their needs.”

Al Masaood Automobiles' newly renovated showroom incorporates a host of interactive and digital features designed to engage and delight customers. Among these are digital hotspots, vehicle customization zones, and enhanced digital display areas, all of which contribute to a more dynamic customer journey. The showroom implements Nissan’s globally consistent brand experience (Nissan Retail Concept – NRC) that offers enhanced customer services across all touchpoints.

A standout feature in the 17,000 square metre premises is a unique aftersales experience called ‘Nissan Service Drive’, which is implemented for the first time in a Nissan facility in the UAE, and designed to deliver a personalised proactive aftersales journey to customers. The service facility also offers 120 workshop bays, optimised for efficient and effective high-volume vehicle handling while ensuring maximum customer comfort, and an upgraded Spare Parts department with expanded storage areas for genuine spare parts. For convenience, guests can enjoy a comfortable waiting lounge with a clear view of their car being serviced, with dedicated private areas for female customers.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA, CIS - Nissan, INFINITI, said: “This landmark facility is a testament to Nissan’s unwavering commitment to the Middle East and our decades-long partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles. With the opening of the largest Nissan service centre in the world, we are setting a new benchmark for innovation and service excellence in the region, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This achievement embodies our shared vision for customer excellence and long-term success.”

On the sustainability front, the upgraded facility implements high-performance glazing systems with a U value of 1.35W/m²K to bolster insulation, thereby reducing energy consumption and for heating and cooling. Similarly, the transition to energy-efficient LED lighting enhances illumination quality while reducing energy usage by up to 90%, thus contributing to a reduction in carbon footprint. Furthermore, the upgraded air conditioning systems minimise power consumption while maximising cooling efficiency, and sensor-based utility fixtures optimise water usage and mitigate unnecessary waste. Collectively, these initiatives are projected to yield a 30% reduction in power consumption.

With a team of over 60 technicians and the latest tools, the facility ensures expert service and maintenance for every vehicle. Customers can also enjoy digitised processes for easy scheduling, follow-ups, and payments.

To learn more about Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan Showrooms and Service Centres, visit https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/.

