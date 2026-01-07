Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customization Co. Ltd. (NMC) announced new initiatives aimed at strengthening Nissan’s overall brand power through the expansion of motorsports activities and the NISMO car lineup. As part of the Re:Nissan product strategy, “heartbeat models” play a key role in defining Nissan’s brand DNA by sparking emotion and driving passion, with NISMO positioned at the center of this ambition.

NMC will support this strategy by further showcasing the pursuit of performance through motorsports and delivering excitement through NISMO products, supported by new business initiatives spanning racing, customization, and heritage programs.

The pursuit of performance through motorsports

Under the motto “road to track, track to road,” Nissan continues to leverage the technology and driving spirit cultivated through top-tier racing series such as Super GT and Formula E. Insights and innovations developed on the track are transferred into the NISMO car lineup, reinforcing the brand’s performance credibility and emotional appeal. Nissan will continue to challenge itself in series including Super Taikyu, while expanding into new types of racing.

From fiscal year 2026, Nissan plans to introduce prototype vehicles for racing activities to accelerate technological advancements in both hardware and software, supporting future motorsports participation and NISMO lineup expansion.

NISMO car lineup: delivering emotion and excitement

Building on the success of its current portfolio, Nissan aims to double the number of NISMO models available globally from five to ten. Market availability of NISMO vehicles will also be expanded, with annual shipment volumes targeted to increase from approximately 100,000 units to 150,000 units by 2028. Overseas sales are expected to grow from approximately 40% to 60% during this period.

In pursuit of greater customer value, Nissan will actively consider collaborations with external partners to further expand its NISMO business and deliver products that enhance driving excitement and performance.

Showcasing NISMO at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

As part of this evolution, Nissan and NMC will present the latest expression of NISMO’s performance and innovation at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, taking place from January 9 to January 11 at Makuhari Messe. Marking the first public expression of NISMO’s future direction, the concept will serve as a tangible representation of the brand’s performance philosophy and design ambition.

Alongside the debut of the NISMO concept model, the booth will feature vehicles that highlight Nissan’s motorsports DNA and driving passion, including the Fairlady Z NISMO MT, offering a manual transmission option for customers seeking a heightened driving experience.

Motorsports heritage will also be celebrated with the display of the MOTUL AUTECH GT-R from the 2016 Super GT season, honoring the career of Tsugio Matsuda following his retirement from Super GT at the end of the 2025 season.

Heritage and restoration programs

Alongside its future-facing initiatives, NMC will continue to grow its heritage and restoration businesses. The global auto restoration market, currently valued at approximately 500 billion yen and projected to exceed 1.2 trillion yen by 2032, represents a key growth opportunity.

NMC will initially focus on restoration, restomod, and parts sales centered around the Skyline GT-R R32, R33 and R34, with additional vehicles and regional offerings planned for the future. These programs aim to preserve Nissan’s performance heritage while delivering renewed excitement for long-time fans and collectors.

Yutaka Sanada, President and CEO of NMC, said: “NISMO continues to elevate the excitement and innovation of Nissan vehicles. Moving forward, we aim to infuse our passion and driven excitement into Nissan’s other product lines.”

Through continued motorsports activities, expansion of the NISMO lineup, and growth of customization and heritage businesses, Nissan and NMC aim to deliver new excitement to NISMO and Nissan fans worldwide.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI.

