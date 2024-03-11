Dubai – Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare provider in India and GCC, has announced that 9 of its hospitals have been featured in Newsweek magazine’s prestigious World’s Best Hospitals list 2024.

In UAE, 4 hospitals within the Aster network have been recognized - Aster Hospital – Mankhool (Rank #5), Aster Hospital - Al Qusais (Rank #14), Medcare Hospital – Al Safa (Rank #34) and Medcare Women & Children Hospital – Sheikh Zayed Road (Special for Women & Children care). Simultaneously, 5 hospitals from India have been featured - including Aster CMI Hospital (Rank #20), Aster Medcity (Rank #34), Aster MIMS Hospital (Rank #78), Aster Prime Hospital (Rank #93), and Aster RV Hospital (Rank #75). Most Aster hospitals featured in the list have progressed in their ranking, showcasing substantial improvement compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said “We take great pride in Newsweek's recognition of nine hospitals from the group this year, which validates our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare across our facilities in India and GCC, and the trust that our patients and their families place in us. This is a recognition of the constant hardwork and dedication of our doctors, nurses and employees to provide the best medical treatment and patient care, setting exceptional benchmarks.”

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said, “Newsweek's recognition fuels our commitment to perfecting the synergy of clinical excellence and top-notch service, making Aster a trusted healthcare brand in GCC and India. Our success lies in a three-pronged strategy that seamlessly integrates outstanding clinical outcomes, unparalleled patient experiences, and sustainable competitive pricing. This cohesive approach has allowed us to create a reliable formula, consistently securing top ranks on prestigious lists like these.”

Newsweek's renowned ‘World's Best Hospitals List’ is synonymous with acknowledging healthcare establishments upholding international standards in delivering clinical excellence and patient care. Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, surveyed 85000 medical experts and public data to publish the rankings.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 117 clinics, and 285 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1673 doctors and 3692 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

