Abuja, Nigeria / Bengaluru, India — Nigus International and AXISCADES Technologies Limited have reinforced their strategic partnership to establish a world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility that will boost Nigeria’s commercial aviation efficiency, strengthen defence capability, and reduce the heavy reliance on offshore maintenance.

The integrated MRO platform will combine AXISCADES’ global aerospace engineering experience with Nigus International’s operational presence across Nigeria and multiple African markets, delivering a modern ecosystem focused on cost reduction, faster turnaround times, fleet availability, and deep capacity building for both civil and military aviation.

In addition to core MRO services, the initiative will expand into advanced flight simulation, offering state-of-the-art simulators for both Eastern and Western aircraft types used by the Nigerian military. The partnership will also support drone production and manufacturing, leveraging Nigus International’s fully licensed Nigerian government approvals to locally build and unmanned systems for defence, surveillance, and industrial applications.

Both organisations have agreed to use their mutual presence in the United Arab Emirates as the collaboration and administrative hub for the venture—ensuring streamlined execution, global OEM coordination, and efficient project governance.

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Chairman of Nigus International, described the partnership as “a decisive step toward aviation sovereignty, military readiness, and Africa-driven aerospace capability.”

Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, Chairman & Managing Director of AXISCADES, noted that “Nigeria’s strategic position and rising aviation demand make this the ideal moment to build a regional centre of excellence.”

The initiative also reinforces a broader Global South industrial corridor, bringing together African market leadership and Indian engineering strength to deliver shared capability, modern infrastructure, and long-term aviation resilience.

About Nigus International

Nigus International is a leading provider of defence, aviation, aerospace, and ESAI technologies across Africa. With longstanding capabilities in national infrastructure, technology deployment, and industrial development, Nigus International is dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s sovereign aviation and defence capacity while creating sustainable, future-focused industries across the continent.

Website: www.nigusng.com

About AXISCADES Technologies Limited

AXISCADES is a top-tier engineering and technology solutions provider with deep expertise across Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Energy, and Embedded Systems & AI. With over 2,300 engineers and global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, AXISCADES supports Fortune 100 companies and leading aircraft OEMs with cutting-edge engineering, digital, and manufacturing solutions.

Website: www.axiscades.com

Press Office/Media Contact:

Rebecca King | Next Digital Communications Director

Email: rebecca@africai.ai