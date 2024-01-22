Dubai (UAE): Nibras International School (NIS), part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), has been recognized for the second time by the Al Jalila Foundation as a key supporter of the Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Parents, students, and school staff actively participated in the wide range of activities and raised over AED 19,000 to support the Al Jalila Foundation’s breast cancer program focused on driving awareness, education, medical research, and treatment.

The school, located in Dubai Investment Park, hosted a two-day Pink October event which included a pink market, a pink salon, a photo booth station, and a games area. The High School Student Council representatives and NIS Senior Students ensured that parents could also attend the Pink Market by organizing it during the two-day Parent Teacher Conferences, while the Elementary Student Council championed ‘A Dirham for A Cause’ in support of the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Expressing her happiness on the success of the Pink October campaign, Amena Saleem, the School Counselor and High School Student Council Advisor, said: “At Nibras International School, we take pride in our commitment to social responsibility and community service. Our students showed great eagerness to contribute to the betterment of their communities and aimed to surpass ast year's donations. The dedication and enthusiasm of the students have led to a significant increase in funds raised this year.”

In recognition of their efforts and commitment to the noble cause, representatives from the school’s student council groups and NIS Senior students were invited by Al Jalila Foundation to their center. The students presented a cheque and witnessed the engraving of the school’s name on the wall for a second consecutive year.

The visit to the Al Jalila Foundation was an opportunity for the students to learn about the importance of supporting worthwhile causes and its role in fostering values of social responsibility and empathy.

“Visiting the Al Jalila Foundation was a fruitful and meaningful experience. We learnt about the foundation’s initiatives in advancing healthcare, supporting cancer and disease research, funding treatments, and creating recreational spaces for patients. By witnessing firsthand where the donations are directed, we gained a deeper understanding of the positive impact we are making and how each one of us can contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities,” Esha V, a Grade 12 student shared.

"By helping communities affected by cancer, our Student Councils are not only raising awareness but also playing a crucial role in creating a supportive and compassionate environment. It is inspiring to witness young individuals channeling their energy and enthusiasm towards making a positive impact on the lives of others, and it aligns with the NIS TORCH values of tolerance, organization, respect, care and honesty, that we instill in every student," said Dr. Jay Teston, Principal of Nibras International School.

About Nibras International School

Nibras International School (NIS) is an affordable American curriculum school in Dubai, that offers the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus program, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is NEASC accredited, a globally recognized standard of excellence through which students get accepted to the best international universities and is also a member of the National Honor Society. Amazing learning, global vision, and a true sense of community are the fundamentals at Nibras International School, and it provides students with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through the rigorous curriculum Nibras International School opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose, and truly influence others to make a positive difference.

Nibras International School is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools. For more information about the school visit https://nisdubai.ae

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 75 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 65,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 21 countries.

