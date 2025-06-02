Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA), a key organization dedicated to advancing vocational training for facility managers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Formalized in Riyadh, the MoU sets the stage for a strategic collaboration focused on enhancing fire safety standards across the Kingdom. The MoU was signed by Olga Caledonia, director for International Business Development at NFPA, and Aiyd A. Alqahtani, board chairman at SFMA.

As part of this strategic collaboration, NFPA and SFMA will work together to share knowledge, best practices, and research insights to strengthen fire and life safety awareness across Saudi Arabia. The partnership includes plans to co-host conferences, develop certification programs, and launch training initiatives focused on raising safety standards. By empowering facilities management professionals with the latest tools and expertise, the collaboration aims to drive meaningful improvements in fire and life safety across the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid development across sectors, from housing to hospitality, and from smart cities to iconic mega-projects, placing it firmly among the world’s fastest-growing economies. With this scale and speed of growth, comes a heightened need for robust fire and life safety measures to ensure that progress is not compromised by preventable risks. Through our partnership with SFMA, we are proud to support this national momentum by bringing NFPA’s nearly 130 years of expertise and a portfolio of more than 300 globally recognized codes and standards to assist in preventing loss,” said Olga Caledonia, director of International Business Development at NFPA.

“At SFMA, our mission is to elevate the professional capabilities of facilities managers throughout Saudi Arabia, in alignment with Vision 2030’s goals of building safer, healthier, and more dynamic communities. This collaboration with NFPA will amplify our efforts by providing access to international best practices in fire and life safety, enriching training programs, and promoting knowledge exchange that will positively impact communities across the Kingdom,” said, Aiyd A. Alqahtani, Board Chairman of SFMA.

Additionally, SFMA members will benefit from access to a wide range of NFPA resources, including the NFPA Fire & Life Safety EcosystemTM, a framework that features extensive research and data on fires, including their economic impact. SFMA members will also have opportunities to participate in NFPA conferences and contribute to the development and review of relevant fire safety codes and standards.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.

About The Saudi Facilities Management Association (SFMA)

The Saudi Facilities Management Association was established on June 30, 2020 as a non-profit organization under the supervision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The association aims to promote the concept of facilities management in Saudi Arabia as a key component in achieving Saudi Vision 2030. Through a comprehensive and integrated strategic plan, the association strives to achieve its objectives by building effective and sustainable partnerships across government, private, and non-profit sectors.

The association focuses on developing national expertise in all aspects of facilities management while providing high-quality services to support and advance this vital sector.