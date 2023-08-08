Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has announced the launch of the latest postpaid promotions for Ooredoo customers.

This new offer is part of the company’s strategy to provide a variety of solutions and exclusive benefits for customers looking to purchase the newest smartphones by paying on a monthly billing basis.

The offer is characterized by its exceptional advantages and affordable prices exclusively for Ooredoo’s customers. Ooredoo Kuwait gives anyone who’s looking to purchase a smartphone the opportunity to choose from a wide range of devices: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 PRO MAX, Samsung S23, and Samsung S23 Ultra. In addition to unlimited local calls, SMS, and high internet capacity that will be added to the customers’ balance per month. All these benefits will be available to those wishing to take advantage of the offer.

In a statement by Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications & Social Media at Ooredoo: “We are committed to providing the best offers and services to our existing customers and those interested in joining the Ooredoo family. We have designed this offer to suit the different needs of our valued customers, by giving them the opportunity to acquire smart devices at competitive prices that keep pace with their daily uses for work or leisure purposes. The offer also includes flexible options regarding the duration and value of subscription.”

He added: “In order to keep up with the acceleration of pace in today’s life and the digital transformation we are witnessing, the function of mobile phones is no longer only for communicating with others, but has exceeded to many daily tasks related to work such as following up and responding to e-mails, downloading files of all kinds, and many others.

Understanding the need for customers to own smart devices that make their lives easier, we are keen to put more solutions and offers at their fingertips.”

Those interested in taking advantage of the latest postpaid promotions can visit any Ooredoo branch, or call customer service, or browse Ooredoo’s website and app.