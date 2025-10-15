Agreement underscores Newcastle United’s rising presence in KSA and the wider MENA region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Newcastle United Football Club has announced a major new partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and barq, a leading Saudi financial institution, aimed at accelerating brand engagement and adoption across Saudi Arabia. Through the partnership, barq’s Visa cardholders in Saudi Arabia will gain exclusive access to money-can’t-buy experiences with Newcastle United. Opportunities will include VIP trips to St. James’ Park, meet-and-greets with players and club legends, behind-the- scenes access, and unique digital activations, strengthening the connection between the club and its supporters in KSA.

The collaboration builds on the club’s remarkable growth and influence in the region, positioning Newcastle United as one of the most followed European teams among Saudi and GCC audiences:

Newcastle United’s global broadcast reach has surged by 66% since 2021/22, the second-highest growth among top European clubs, with MENA audiences ranking Newcastle among the most-watched clubs

globally.

The club’s global fanbase has grown 16% year-on-year, with Saudi Arabia identified as one of Newcastle’s fastest-growing international markets.

Newcastle United average more global viewers per domestic game than European heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich which is in part being driven by viewership in Saudi Arabia.

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United, said: “Partnering with Visa is testament to the growing appeal of working with Newcastle United. We are incredibly excited to partner with such an iconic brand to bring multiple experiences to our passionate fanbase in Saudi Arabia. The wider Middle East region has seen digital growth and engagement exceed 20% year-on-year for the past two seasons. This partnership underlines our commitment to engaging with supporters globally and reflects Visa’s world-class expertise in delivering exceptional experiences for its customers.”

Saad Almuhanna, Deputy CEO & Co-Founder at barq expressed his delight at sponsoring the prestigious club and supporting its future ambitions, noting its massive fan base and the strong emotional bond it shares with its supporters.

Almuhanna said barq will work to strengthen the club’s position as a leading force in the English Premier League and European competitions, which feature many football stars of high technical and commercial value. He affirmed barq’s commitment to building a solid partnership with the club and providing the best solutions and services to achieve success.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “Saudi Arabia is a dynamic and fast-growing market for football, and we are proud to partner with Newcastle United and barq to deliver unique, memorable experiences for fans here. This collaboration brings together the passion of Newcastle United’s Saudi supporters with the convenience and innovation of Visa’s payment solutions. Together, we will bring fans closer to the action than ever before.”

