VIP Launch Summit sees Viory sign a memorandum of cooperation with UNA (Union of OIC News Agencies), a content licensing deal with CCTV+ (CCTV News Content Co.), and membership of AUB (African Union of Broadcasting)

Abu Dhabi: Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, today formally signed a raft of new agreements during a VIP Launch Summit hosted by the brand on the opening day of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

During the ceremony attended by the Viory team, and an array of distinguished guests, partners and senior delegates from the Global Media Congress, the news agency signed agreements including:

A memorandum of cooperation with UNA (Union of OIC News Agencies) focussing on the parties’ cooperation in the field of international news coverage, as well as the coverage of important events concerning the relations between the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the BRICS countries. This will include the provision of joint projects and knowledge sharing across both parties.

A content licensing partnership with CCTV+ (CCTV News Content Co.) that will see content from CCTV+ being made available to Viory clients.

Membership of the AUB (African Union of Broadcasting), under which Viory has committed to the training of media professionals in all fields of broadcasting, as well as content, to the AUBvision platform

Commenting on the agreement between Viory and UNA, Mohammed bin Abd Rabbo Al Yami, Acting Director General of UNA, said: “Our union, which includes 57 member states, exists to enhance tolerance and coexistence. No doubt this Memorandum of Understanding, signed today between Viory and UNA, will result in more joint media activities between our Islamic countries and the world. My thanks to Viory for enhancing relationships with the Islamic world. Good luck Viory!”

Gregoire Ndjaka, Chief Executive Officer of AUB, added: “We are proud to welcome Viory as a new member of the African Union of Broadcasting. It is very important and timely to welcome Viory, we need balanced information in Africa and we can see Viory as supporting the development of this. On behalf of all the members of the AUB, we wish Viory welcome. Viory: you are at home in Africa”

Alongside its commitment to these agreements, Viory also hosted esteemed guests including; Mohammed bin Abd Rabbo Al Yami (Acting Director General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA)); Allamyrat Archayev (Head of Department of State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan); Li Xiaodong (Counsellor of the Chinese embassy to the UAE); Grégoire Ndjaka (Chief Executive Officer of the African Union of Broadcasting); Ahmed Nadeem (Secretary-General Chief Executive of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union); H.E. Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo (Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE.); H.E. Timur Zabirov (Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Embassy to the United Arab Emirates); and Shadrack Ayanda Hollow (Chief Executive Officer of BRICS TV); each delivering their views on the news industry of today and welcoming Viory.

Discussions at the event considered the rapid pace of technological advancements that are breaking down barriers once thought insurmountable, as well as emerging economic and intellectual hubs that are reshaping the global landscape. Importantly, conversation also touched on the weighty responsibility to capture these transformative changes comprehensively, ensuring that the global news picture is as objective and complete as possible. They also discussed the need for the industry, in particular agencies like Viory, to authentically empower and inform perspectives across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the CIS, and Latin America.

Speakers were also joined by a selection of distinguished guests including H.E. Mr Reza Ameri (Ambassador of I.R of Iran to the United Arab Emirates); Ibrahim Khadim (Director of Licensing and Media Content Department, Ministry of Culture and Youth – UAE); Dr. Samir Al Attrach (Head of the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission to UAE); H.E. Abdulaziz Akkulov (Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to UAE); Franzisco Kaluvi (Counsellor and Deputy Head of Embassy of Angola to UAE); Almazbek Esenaliev (Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United Arab Emirates); and a host over other industry and public figures.

The VIP summit today is one of a variety of activities Viory is undertaking surrounding The Global Media Congress as it unveils its first international hub in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi, UAE and formally launches its global operations this week. These activities include a significant presence at the Congress itself with a large purpose-built stand, engagement in a selection of main-stage speaking engagements, and a variety of side events culminating in a gala launch celebration taking place on the evening of November 16th.

From its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Viory will focus on empowering and amplifying perspectives from the geographical, geopolitical, and developmental heartland that is the Global South. It shall provide exclusive breaking news across politics, technology, sports, and entertainment. The brand launched with a pre-assembled and growing team of over 150 full-time staff, and an established network of over 3000 video journalists across the world – ensuring presence on the ground wherever news breaks.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, it acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to an expansive international team that brings unmissable content from and to the Global South. Viory serves everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists.

Contact: eduard.lewis@theagencypartnership.com

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video