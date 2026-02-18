AMMAN, Jordan – Amideast Jordan and Boeing [NYSE: BA], in partnership with the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers (HCDS) and key players from Jordan’s startup ecosystem, have launched a new Veterans Entrepreneurship Program to help veterans create their own business ventures.

Fahad Al Mheiri, Boeing president for the Middle East Gulf and North Africa, said: “We deeply value the discipline, resilience, leadership and experience that veterans bring to the workplace. We are proud to support this program, opening new pathways to economic security for veterans in Jordan. Partnerships like this create lasting impact for individuals and communities alike.”

The Veterans Entrepreneurship Program builds on the success of the earlier initiative by Amideast Jordan, Boeing and HCDS focused on preparing veterans for careers in tourism and aviation.

In 2026, the new seven‑month program will support 16 Jordanian veterans from Amman and the central and northern governorates, providing practical entrepreneurship skills and guidance aligned with local market needs. The training will be delivered in person in Amman.

Nour Alrasheed, country director of Amideast Jordan, said: “The Veterans Entrepreneurship Program reflects our continued commitment to creating meaningful economic opportunities for veterans and their families. By combining digital literacy, entrepreneurship training, and psychosocial support, we are helping participants transform their skills into sustainable livelihoods and long-term independence.”

Through its broad network of partners, Amideast will connect participants with mentors, trainers and business support services, helping them refine their ideas and improve chances of success for their business ventures. Over the course of the program, participants will complete 76 hours of structured training, alongside workshops, networking and coaching sessions. The curriculum covers core business skills, including developing a business plan, financial management, market readiness and building resilience - key foundations for viable businesses.

The program is supported by Joramco, which will play a key role in strengthening the impact through capacity-building contributions, provision of digital resource packages and ongoing support throughout the program’s implementation.

The Veterans Entrepreneurship Program represents a replicable model of inclusive economic empowerment through public-private partnership. The program will help veterans and their families not just adjust but thrive after transitioning from military to civilian life.

About Amideast

Amideast is a leading American non-profit organization that has provided education and training across the Middle East and North Africa for over 70 years. Learn more: https://www.amideast.org/jordan.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing’s global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, the company has established offices across the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh. Over the last five years, more than 350,000 people have participated in Boeing’s community programs across the Middle East and North Africa. Learn more: https://www.boeing-me.com.