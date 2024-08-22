Thumbay Healthcare, UAE’s largest private academic healthcare network, has inaugurated the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center on August 22, 2024. This state-of-the-art facility, located within Thumbay University Hospital in Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, is offering free medical and surgical oncology consultations until August 31, 2024--- reflecting the group’s commitment to making top-quality cancer care accessible to everyone in community.

The new center is equipped with advanced technology and offers a range of specialized services, including private chemotherapy suites, dedicated specialty clinics, and a dedicated breast cancer unit. Each aspect of the center is designed with patient-centric facilities to provide the highest standard of care and comfort.

Unveiling the most affordable screening packages in the UAE, Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center offers a breast cancer screening package that includes a specialist consultation and a mammogram, priced at AED 699. The prostate cancer screening package, which features a specialist consultation, transrectal ultrasound, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Total, PSA Free, and routine urine tests, is available for AED 999.

Additionally, the stomach/gastric cancer screening package, which includes a specialist consultation, Complete Blood Count (CBC), C-Reactive Protein (CRP), Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT), ultrasound, and tumor markers such as Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 (CA 19.9), Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA), and Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP), is offered at AED 3499.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of His Excellency Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical District and Branch Manager, Emirates Cancer Society, Ajman, in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in establishing this world-class facility.

“Thumbay Healthcare has achieved remarkable success in healthcare and health professions education, by the grace of the Almighty,” said Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group. “With the opening of the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center, we are dedicated to providing advanced cancer care for the residents of the northern emirates, who previously had to travel to Al Ain and Dubai for treatment. Our goal is to advance clinical excellence, enhance the training of healthcare professionals, and broaden our oncology services. This center reflects our commitment to bridging gaps in cancer care and offering personalized healthcare solutions that benefit both our local community and the nation as a whole.”

Leading the group of medical experts at the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Care Center is Dr. Tarek Alkhouri, a specialist in medical oncology.

The medical and surgical oncology institution uses technological advancements and raises awareness about cost-effective treatment options, enhancing its hospital's capability to provide specialized care to UAE residents. “The center will also feature specialized breast clinics and breast oncology surgery services, ensuring comprehensive and tailored treatment options for individuals facing breast cancer and related conditions,” said Dr. Tarek Alkhouri, a specialist in medical oncology.

Backed by the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM), the Cancer Center unites researchers, academics, and medical professionals to advance innovative cancer research. TRIPM's dedication to excellence in science, healthcare improvement, and collaboration with industry partners will propel progress in cancer research and diagnostics, enabling personalized treatment plans to address concerning trends effectively.

“Early detection of cancer is important to ensure the best result in treatment. There has been a need to bring in the technological advances and generate awareness about better, cost-effective treatment options,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President-Thumbay Healthcare.

He added, “As part of Thumbay Healthcare's commitment to a multidisciplinary approach, the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center will offer comprehensive treatment for various cancers, including breast, lung, liver, colorectal, stomach, prostate, , and more. The center will provide a wide range of treatments, from hormonal and immunotherapy to chemotherapy. This initiative will also introduce training programs for technicians, nurses, and health professionals in the field of cancer treatment.”