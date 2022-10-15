Doha, Qatar: New Shanghai, a local favourite Chinese restaurant chain, has arrived at Lusail City’s luxurious Place Vendome – Qatar’s best-connected and most accessible mall.

The 365 square metre New Shanghai can seat 166 diners featuring an indoor and outdoor terrace, offering a range of authentic Shanghai style cuisine from family recipes passed down from generation to generation. Guests can enjoy a vibrant dining experience in a setting inspired by the bustling and colourful streets of Shanghai and observe the art of dim sum and dumplings making from New Shanghai’s dumpling showcase kitchen.

The menu features an array of handmade dumplings, wontons, and dim sum, including succulent Chicken Xiao Long Bao, Pot Stickers, Chicken Wontons, Prawn Dumplings and Gua Bao. Sumptuous wok fried signature dishes including Kung Pao Chicken, Rainbow Beef, Fragrant Crispy Duck and Steamed Fresh Sea Bass, accompanied by Stir-fried Noodles and Fried Rice. A variety of decadent vegetables and tofu dishes are available for vegetarian and vegan guests that includes highlights such as Asian Quinoa Mandarin Salad, Mapo Tofu and Spicy Crispy Eggplant.

Operating in Australia, China, UAE and Qatar, New Shanghai’s expansion into the Middle East is a part of strategic partnership with premium retail company Azadea Group. It is expected to roll out in other markets across the Middle East over the next five years.

John Chen, Director of New Shanghai commented: “We are delighted to introduce the first New Shanghai in Qatar where customers can expect a unique, authentic Shanghainese dining experience and indulge in a range of traditional and contemporary dishes.” He added “With millions of football fans expected to visit Qatar in the coming weeks, we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the world for a taste of Chinese cuisine and a glimpse into the streets of Shanghai.”

About New Shanghai

New Shanghai is a family-owned restaurant chain specialising in traditional and contemporary Shanghainese food. It has an impressive footprint in Australia with 9 stores across three states and three international stores – one in Shanghai, two in Dubai with the newest outlet in Qatar’s Place Vendome. At the heart of New Shanghai are ancient family recipes learned in Shanghai and passed down from generation to generation. No matter which store you visit, you will be treated to authentic and delicious Shanghainese cuisines.

About Azadea Group Holding SAL

Azadea Group is a premier lifestyle retail company that owns and operates more than 50 leading international franchise concepts across the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception in 1978, the Group has developed a substantial network of retail stores representing leading international brand names in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia and beauty & cosmetics. With over 12,000 employees and world-class infrastructure, the company oversees more than 650 stores across 13 countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit www.azadea.com.