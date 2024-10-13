Riyadh – New Murabba, a PIF Company, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the General Entertainment Authority for Riyadh Season 2024.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, and His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism. Representing New Murabba on behalf of CEO, Michael Dyke was CFO, Tareq Al-Musharraf, while the General Entertainment Authority was represented by their CEO, Faisal Bafarat.

Tareq Al-Musharraf commented: “This sponsorship is part of New Murabba’s commitment to supporting the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030… We’re delighted to be partnering with the General Entertainment Authority, and look forward to collaborating with them as they are set to deliver an exciting series of entertainment events and activities for the capital’’

Al-Musharraf also emphasized the importance of Riyadh Season for New Murabba by stating: “These events help to showcase our remarkable destination to millions of visitors, which includes the opportunity to highlight our iconic ‘Mukaab’ structure. Our sponsorship this season enables us to introduce our new modern downtown of Riyadh while continuing to attract tourists to the Kingdom.”

New Murabba is building a modern, vibrant destination in Riyadh, spanning 27 million square meters of luxurious real estate distributed across 18 residential complexes. Once ready, the downtown area is expected to house more than 400,000 residents. Serving as a model for urban planning, the remarkable, future-ready destination will feature sustainable infrastructure and numerous smart transportation options, where innovation and technology harmonize with nature and sustainability.

New Murabba is set to amaze the world and pave the way for the beginning of a new era in the bright future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.