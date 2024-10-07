Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s vibrant culinary landscape has a fresh new player. Located in the heart of the city, 59 Street is set to bring a tantalizing fusion of Mumbai street food and Southeast Asian classics to food lovers in the UAE, offering an innovative dining experience unlike any other.

Founded by Bosco Pereira, a former travel agent and food blogger, 59 Street is a tribute to heritage and a celebration of flavors. Partnering with his brother Dominic, the Head Chef, who honed his culinary skills through their family’s deep-rooted passion for cooking, the duo has crafted a menu that perfectly blends the essence of their hometown with the bold, diverse tastes of Southeast Asia.

The menu at 59 Street features a carefully curated selection of nostalgic and contemporary dishes. Diners can indulge in Mumbai favorites such as Anda Bhurji, Keema Pav, and Mutton Bhuna Tawa Masala, alongside Southeast Asian staples like Dim Sum, Singaporean Chilli Crab, and Nasi Goreng. Signature family recipes, like Mama’s Chicken Roast and Prawns Pulao, provide comforting flavors that are sure to leave guests both satisfied and eager for more.

“We wanted to bring together the best of Mumbai and Southeast Asia, offering Dubai a taste of something close to our hearts,” said founder Bosco Pereira. “It’s about sharing our story through food and creating a space that feels both new and familiar.”

The restaurant’s atmosphere echoes the lively energy of an Asian street market, featuring exposed brick walls, neon signs, and décor reminiscent of Bombay’s iconic streets. Complementing the food, guests can enjoy innovative cocktails such as the Mango and Mint Mojito or the Chai-Spiced Whiskey Sour, each infused with flavors inspired by traditional Indian and Asian beverages.

59 Street offers all-day happy hours, ensuring that guests can enjoy its vibrant ambiance without breaking the bank. With a pint of beer priced at just AED 29, the restaurant strikes a balance between quality, affordability, and a lively social vibe, making it the perfect spot for diners who crave bold flavors and a dynamic atmosphere at a reasonable price.

For those seeking the distinctive taste of Mumbai’s street food or the rich, diverse flavors of Southeast Asia, 59 Street promises a dining experience that blends tradition with creative culinary techniques.

59 Street is now open in Dubai.

About 59 Street

59 Street is a culinary fusion of Indo-Asian flavors, global inspirations, and cherished family recipes. From Mumbai’s iconic street food to the diverse tastes of Southeast Asia, the restaurant delivers a flavorful journey that keeps diners coming back for more. With dishes like Prawns Pulao, Chicken Roast, Nasi Goreng, and much more, 59 Street offers elevated comfort food with a contemporary flair. The extensive cocktail selection further enhances the experience, paying homage to the vibrant street food culture. At 59 Street, food is more than a meal—it’s a story served one plate at a time.

Location: Donatello Hotel, Al Barsha 1, Dubai

Opening Hours: Daily from 12 pm to 3 am

Reservations: +971 50 210 6962

Follow us on Instagram for updates and offers: @59streetdxb