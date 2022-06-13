Amman: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced the next phase of its strategic collaboration with MadfooatCom – the sole operator of the Jordanian electronic bill payment and presentment solution ‘eFawateerCom’. The parties have signed an e-commerce gateway agreement to enable MadfooatCom to evolve its business model and expand into new verticals – namely payments and processing. The agreement enables MadfooatCom to provide e-commerce acquiring services through Network International’s e-commerce payments gateway.

MadfooatCom, based in Amman, Jordan and founded in 2011, offers a standard bill payment solution which has grown to reach a large base of users across Jordan.

Amjad Al-Sadeq, CEO of Network International Jordan, said, “As the leading payments solutions provider in Jordan and the region, Network has played a critical role in the evolution of MadfooatCom’s core business over the years, providing the technology and expertise it needed to complement its growth and strong value proposition. We are pleased to continue this successful cooperation and assist MadfooatCom as they expand their e-commerce offerings.”

Nasser Saleh, Executive chairman and founder of MadfooatCom, added, “Network International offers formidable payments processing expertise and technical know-how, and was the obvious choice to collaborate with as the MadfooatCom business model continues to evolve. Looking at the next stage of growth, we are excited to expand into the field of payment processing and solutions backed up by Network International’s capabilities.”

Network International is also working with MadfooatCom to create an issuing value proposition, which will enable MadfooatCom to offer card issuing and payments solutions to a new customer base that previously had limited access to these solutions.