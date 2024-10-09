Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced a strategic partnership with AlWasleh, a company offering buy now and pay later services.

AlWasleh specializes in installment payment services, enabling customers to split purchases into convenient monthly payments tailored to their needs. Under this agreement, the company will leverage Network’s technology and expertise to facilitate transactions at partnering merchants. Customers will benefit from seamless installment plans as well as exclusive discounts.

Beyond the closed-network transactions, this agreement marks a significant expansion for AlWasleh, which plans to introduce co-branded Visa credit cards accessible to merchants outside of its network of partners. Network International will be pivotal in supporting issuance and authorization processes, further solidifying this partnership.

Commenting on this collaboration, Amjad Al Sadeq, Regional Managing Director – Processing, Levant for Network International, said, “We are always exploring new means of integrating our services. This partnership with AlWasleh is an exciting step in revolutionizing buy now, pay later services, enhancing consumer accessibility in the Kingdom and position Network within the Kingdom’s dynamic payment services market.”

“Partnering with Network International is a proud milestone for AlWasleh. With their advanced technology, we can offer seamless buy now, pay later solutions enhancing our services and expanding our reach. This alliance benefits both parties, improving customer experiences and driving growth. We are excited about the expansion opportunities this partnership allows and the benefits for our customers and business alike,” stated AlWasleh General Manager, Dr. Nabil Nasser.

This collaboration underscores Network’s commitment to innovation and enhancing consumer experiences through advanced digital payment solutions.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintech’s, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants. www.network.ae/en

About Al Wasleh:

Al Wasleh, a part of OFFTEC Holding Group, was established in 2011 as the first company in Jordan specializing in buy now and pay later services over periods ranging from 3 months to 36 months.