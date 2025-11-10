UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with CredibleX, a pioneering working capital finance platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to enhance access to financing for SME merchants across the UAE.

This partnership brings CredibleX’s lending solutions onto Network’s digital lending marketplace, enabling SME businesses to access loan offers through a fully digital experience. By leveraging real-time transaction data, Network’s digital lending marketplace simplifies credit assessment and facilitates faster, seamless access to loans. This removes the complexities of lengthy application processes and extensive paperwork.

Eligible SMEs can explore multiple financing options, receive personalized loan offers from CredibleX, and complete the entire loan journey, from application to disbursement within a single interface.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services, MENA at Network International, commented, “We’re pleased to partner with CredibleX to expand the range of lending solutions available to our merchants. At Network, we are committed to enabling growth for SMEs through innovative, customer-centric solutions. Our Digital Lending Marketplace is a key step in that direction, designed to give SMEs faster and easier access to financing through a fully digital and seamless experience.”

Anand Nagaraj, CEO and Co-founder of CredibleX, stated, “The collaboration with Network International is set to revolutionise SME lending in the region, making financial access faster, smarter, and more efficient. We believe that access to capital is one of the biggest challenges facing small businesses, and our goal is to change that by supporting entrepreneurial growth. Leveraging decision-making insights from the Network platform, our embedded lending model streamlines the repayment process and provides businesses with the financial flexibility to support growth."

CredibleX's lending solutions on Network's digital lending marketplace offers a transparent and easy-to-understand financing structure that uses real-time merchant transaction data to ensure simple repayment terms without hidden costs, empowering merchants with quick, transparent, and hassle-free access to working capital.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About CredibleX:

CredibleX is a leading Embedded Financing Fintech, focused on driving financial innovation and creating seamless access to Financing for Businesses across the UAE. CredibleX holds a lending license by ADGM and has more than 50 partners across Digital Payments, FMCG, Expense Management, Freezone, Insurance Providers and Financial advisories.

