Dubai, United Arab Emirates – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced a new initiative designed to deliver the valued data needed to secure better outcomes from artificial intelligence (AI) and AIOps solutions. As enterprises increase observability for AIOps, they require high-fidelity, enriched, and curated data mapped to their unique requirements. NETSCOUT is working across its growing partner ecosystem, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Splunk, and others, to integrate its high-quality AI-ready data and deliver the insights needed to drive better business outcomes and elevate user effectiveness.

NETSCOUT generates granular telemetry at scale and curates it into targeted feeds, producing an information-rich dataset designed to address critical use cases. NETSCOUT’s data can be easily ingested into data lakes and other AIOps platforms, where it can be enriched and combined with other datasets for analytics and visualization, resulting in higher-quality behavioral classifications, predictions, and automation.

“As organizations automate their IT environments to scale operations, they need enterprise-grade intelligence to improve decision-making and optimize the user experience,” said Stephen Elliot, group vice president of I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “Technology leaders must consider the value of service reliability and resiliency they can receive by filtering the appropriate metadata, session data, and IP intelligence necessary for critical AIOps and security use cases.”

Delivering Data Insights at AI Scale

To provide high-quality AI-ready data that mitigates the risks IT teams face from an overload of unusable or ineffective data, NETSCOUT has introduced Omnis™ AI Insights. It delivers precise, actionable network telemetry data that feeds customer AI initiatives to enable critical outcomes without requiring data transformations and adaptations, including:

identifying and correlating observability trends

streamlining and automating data analysis

uncovering historical operational patterns

detecting unforeseen issues and security risks that could lead to future service outages and data breaches

“NETSCOUT is built around deep packet inspection, so we understand the value of transforming raw packet data into actionable intelligence at scale,” stated Bruce Kelley, chief technology officer at NETSCOUT. “As customers accelerate their IT operations using AI, our expanded end-through-end visibility and open data model is critical to assuring better business outcomes and elevating user effectiveness.”

Data intelligence, produced and curated at the source for AI platforms, is imperative for AI use cases across multiple sectors, including healthcare, communication service providers, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, energy and utilities. NETSCOUT’s high-quality AI-ready data allows models to converge and generalize without dealing with extraneous data that blurs or impairs outcomes.

