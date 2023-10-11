Dubai, UAE – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency for its advanced NDR product, Omnis® Cyber Intelligence (OCI), in the category of threat detection and response.

As part of the assessment, AWS validated NETSCOUT’s technical proficiency and proven customer success in detecting and responding to security threats. This recognition comes as most large enterprises and mid-market companies continue to increase their spending on public cloud investments. However, cloud security remains a top challenge for 79% of organizations.

“The increasing complexity of hybrid-cloud infrastructures, combined with the constant increase in threat actor activities and the ongoing tech talent shortage, means that security teams need the ability to focus attention on threats that matter,” said John Grady, principal at Enterprise Strategy Group. “NETSCOUT’s unique technology, interoperability, and deep integrations with AWS help Omnis Cyber Intelligence give organizations vital context across the lifecycle of their cloud migrations, ultimately helping reduce the time it takes to detect, validate, investigate, and respond to potential security events.”

NETSCOUT previously announced its integration with AWS Security Hub and alert export capability with Amazon Security Lake. This latest designation is the third granted by AWS to NETSCOUT, which previously secured competencies for “Migration and Modernization” and “Networking.” NETSCOUT is also an AWS Public Sector Partner, demonstrating NETSCOUT’s experience in supporting government, education, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

“Omnis Cyber Intelligence’s cloud-first approach to cybersecurity investigation is unmatched in its ability to help organizations manage threats across increasingly distributed attack surfaces and complex hybrid-cloud infrastructures,” said Michael Szabados, chief operating officer at NETSCOUT. “NETSCOUT has proven itself as a differentiated AWS technology partner, and these competencies demonstrate our unique expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads as part of our Visibility Without Borders platform.”

