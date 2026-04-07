Launching Netflix Playground, Where Kids Can Play Games and Explore with Favourite Characters from Peppa Pig to Sesame Street

Announcing New Preschool Series, “Young MacDonald,” and the Renewal of Beloved Favorites “Trash Truck” and “The Creature Cases”

Plus More “Ms. Rachel,” “Sesame Street,” “Dr. Seuss,” and “Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs” Arriving Soon

For parents, the to-do list can be never-ending. That’s why we want to make Netflix a curated space where parents know kids are entertained, engaged and enriched. Today, we’re unveiling an expansion of our preschool and kids’ series, films and games lineup designed to fuel imagination and exploration for the next generation. Combined with our comprehensive parental controls, this high-quality, curated environment lets kids discover at their own pace while giving parents added confidence and peace of mind.

"We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favourite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favourite characters,” said John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV. “We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it's reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family's day."

Introducing Netflix Playground: A Welcoming World to Play and Explore

Now there’s a new way for kids to play and explore with their favourite characters — from Peppa Pig to the gang on Sesame Street — called Netflix Playground. Designed for children ages 8 and under, Netflix Playground is included with all memberships and makes saying "yes" to playtime easier, with no ads, in-app purchases or extra fees. Netflix Playground is now available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. It will be released in the rest of the world on April 28.

Simply download the app to a smartphone or tablet and sign in to your Netflix account to access an ever-growing library of games. Because every activity is instantly playable and available offline, Netflix Playground is the perfect companion for long airplane rides or grocery trips, ensuring the only surprise is how much fun kids have along the way. Read more about all of the games available here.

Netflix is now your first stop for entertaining and enriching games like:

Playtime With Peppa Pig - Jump into Peppa's world with a collection of playful activities. Care for guinea pigs, drive the bus, make a smoothie and more.

Jump into Peppa's world with a collection of playful activities. Care for guinea pigs, drive the bus, make a smoothie and more. Sesame Street - Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more beloved puppet pals. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots.

Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more beloved puppet pals. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots. Dr. Seuss’s Horton! - Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends. Try skateboarding and basketball, too!

Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends. Try skateboarding and basketball, too! Storybots - Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities.

Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities. Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches - Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build a one-of-a-kind car.

Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build a one-of-a-kind car. Bad Dinosaurs - Pick a tiny Tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects to make a fart-filled new song.

Pick a tiny Tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects to make a fart-filled new song. Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish - Tap and drag to reveal delightful surprises in the fishes' living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon.

Tap and drag to reveal delightful surprises in the fishes' living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon. Let’s Color - Unleash your creativity with coloring pages featuring your favourite characters.

More From Fan-Favourite Characters and New Stories to Love

We are also announcing the renewal of parent and kid favorites Trash Truck for a third season and The Creature Cases for Chapter 7, ensuring more heartfelt adventures and mysteries are on the way. We are also adding a new series to our lineup: Young MacDonald, a musical series that follows the optimistic and playful grandson of Old MacDonald and his animal friends as they solve problems, and learn about farm life. These new series are designed to encourage creativity and problem-solving through relatable, fun-filled storytelling.

Mark Your Calendars: Upcoming Release Dates

Our commitment to quality continues with new episodes of Ms. Rachel and Sesame Street, bringing trusted voices in early childhood education directly to families. Netflix is also growing the slate, including Mark Rober’s experiment-filled library and the high-stakes competition show SCHOOLED! Additionally, Danny Go! arrives on Netflix today, inviting kids to get up and play along at home. Audiences will also enjoy a wild adventure in Swapped, where a hilarious body-swap mishap forces nature’s sworn enemies to team up and walk in each other’s feathers and fur.

Netflix is officially announcing release dates for:

April 13: My Sesame Street Friends: My Elmo (Season 1) — Get ready for big giggles with everyone’s favourite furry red friend.

(Season 1) — Get ready for big giggles with everyone’s favourite furry red friend. April 27: My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby (Season 1) — Sparkle into spring with magic and rhymes with the local fairy-in-training.

(Season 1) — Sparkle into spring with magic and rhymes with the local fairy-in-training. May 4: Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (Season 2) — More "person-is-a-person" adventures in the Jungle of Nool.

(Season 2) — More "person-is-a-person" adventures in the Jungle of Nool. May 11: Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 4) — High-energy builds that make science the star of the show.

(Season 4) — High-energy builds that make science the star of the show. June 8: Sesame Street (Season 56, Volume 3) — Keep learning and growing with the neighborhood’s most iconic friends.

(Season 56, Volume 3) — Keep learning and growing with the neighborhood’s most iconic friends. This Summer: Ms. Rachel (Season 3) — New songs and milestones with the beloved educator and creator.

Where Kids Find Big Adventures — and Parents Stay in Control

We want to give kids the freedom to explore and discover while giving parents the tools to guide the journey. Netflix offers robust parental controls, offering a suite of features to curate a viewing experience tailored to each family’s needs.

Individual kids profiles with age-appropriate content

with age-appropriate content Customisable maturity settings

Title-level blocking for shows or films parents prefer to filter out

for shows or films parents prefer to filter out Profile lock PINs so grown-up profiles stay for grown-ups

so grown-up profiles stay for grown-ups Viewing history and activity tools so parents can stay informed

Netflix has grown to become the premiere destination for kids and preschool titles. Between 2023 and 2025, the four most-watched shows and six out of the top 10 titles were from the kids' genre, making it the #2 genre on Netflix. In the second half of 2025, these stories entertained and enlightened viewers — including Gabby’s Dollhouse, Ms. Rachel, In Your Dreams, The Creature Cases, Trash Truck, Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 1 and Sesame Street: Volume 1. By expanding these beloved worlds, we’re creating a space for big adventures that encourage curiosity and discovery, engaging young audiences at every stage of development.