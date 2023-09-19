Neterra has secured a new ISO certification, further enhancing the security and protection of personal data for its customers. Building upon its existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which has been in place for several years, the company has successfully obtained ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification as an extension.

This new certification signifies Neterra's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and personal data privacy of its customers, partners, and employees. The company is committed to effectively managing risks related to the privacy, availability, and integrity of personal data.

Neterra is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other relevant legal regulations concerning personal information.

This marks the fourth ISO certificate that Neterra has earned, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to adhering to industry best practices. In addition to ISO certifications, Neterra also holds PCI DSS certification, ensuring rigorous control and safety in the storage of customer data and assets within its data centers.

About Neterra

Neterra is a global connectivity and telecom solution provider, trusted by some of the world's largest companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The company has been providing international connectivity, network management services, and security for almost 30 years across its network of over 200 locations in more than 65 countries. Neterra delivers a range of fast, reliable, and secure Internet access and connectivity services. It offers IT services, servers for rent, a flexible cloud platform, DDoS protection, and a platform for GPS tracking and reporting toll fees. Neterra owns and operates four data centers and represents NetIX, the Global Internet Exchange Platform, all with expert 24*7 support.