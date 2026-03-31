The upscale residential tower, with nearly 80 per cent of units sold out already, is located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, minutes away from DIFC and the AED 100 billion DIFC 2.0

Dubai : Neoterra Developments, a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on creating premium residential communities, has commenced construction of ELMORA at Jumeirah Garden City with a groundbreaking ceremony. Marking the milestone, the company confirmed that the project is scheduled for completion in February 2028. The developer also announced its next project in Dubai Production City, with a targeted launch in Q2 2026.

Neoterra Developments is developing the upscale residential tower, ELMORA, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately AED 130 million, in collaboration with GRID as its Development Lifecycle Management (DLM) partner. Strategically positioned just off Sheikh Zayed Road, the project features studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with nearly 80 per cent of the units already sold out.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Naresh Perwani, Founder and Chairman of Neoterra Developments, said it represents more than the start of construction. “The groundbreaking of ELMORA at Jumeirah Garden City signals a significant step forward in our growth strategy as we accelerate our footprint in Dubai. ELMORA reflects our long-term vision to create boutique, design-led residences in prime yet evolving urban districts of the city, aligned with Dubai’s vision for next-generation urban communities.”

“Rooted in Neoterra’s philosophy of ‘Luxury Done Thoughtfully’, ELMORA is envisioned to seamlessly integrate architecture, smart technology, and functionality to enhance modern city living,” he added.

ELMORA is being developed in collaboration with GRID, which is overseeing design, construction, and go-to-market execution to ensure seamless and high-quality delivery.

“With GRID as our DLM partner, we are confident in the journey at every stage, from design and construction through to marketing and sales. The groundbreaking marks the first step in bringing this vision to life and reflects the strength of the collaboration behind it,” Mr. Perwani further said.

“On this occasion, we are also pleased to announce Neoterra’s upcoming landmark residential project in Dubai Production City. This reflects our continued growth and long-term confidence in Dubai’s evolving residential hubs,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony celebrating the groundbreaking, Mr. Shreen R. Gupta, Founder and CEO of GRID, said: “The vision for this iconic project was set by Neoterra’s leadership to create a truly one-of-a-kind residential development in the neighbourhood, defined by quality, excellence, and thoughtful design. Our role is to translate that vision from concept to keys.”

“Despite the broader geopolitical scenarios, GRID’s extensive network enables us to secure the right partners and ensure timely, high-quality delivery,” he added.

ELMORA comprises 85 fully furnished residences, with studios and one-bedroom units sold out, and limited two-bedroom residences available starting from AED 1.7 million.

ELMORA offers residents seamless access to some of Dubai’s most prominent business and lifestyle destinations. The development is located minutes away from the Dubai International Financial Centre and just five minutes from the recently announced AED 100 billion DIFC 2.0 expansion. Residents will also benefit from proximity to Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah, and La Mer beach, along with convenient access to metro stations, major highways, and future mobility infrastructure.

The lobby at ELMORA is designed and curated by Grandé Maison by GRID, providing residents with a refined environment characterised by bespoke interiors and meticulous detailing. Lifestyle amenities have been curated to complement modern urban living, including an exclusive jogging track, rooftop business lounge, state-of-the-art gymnasium, infinity lap pool overlooking scenic vistas, jacuzzi with panoramic views, male and female sauna suites, and landscaped podium gardens with serene seating areas.

Residents will also benefit from dedicated concierge services designed to simplify daily life. From managing reservations and deliveries to arranging professional housekeeping, laundry, airport transfers, grocery management services, on-call nutrition support, and private chef experiences for special occasions, ELMORA integrates hospitality-inspired services into a residential setting.

Sustainability forms a core pillar of the project. ELMORA incorporates EV-ready parking to encourage greener mobility, water-efficient fixtures to reduce water consumption, solar-control glazing to minimise heat gain, and energy-efficient cooling systems to optimise comfort and performance. These measures collectively lower resource use while enhancing indoor living conditions, aligning responsible environmental practices with elevated everyday comfort.

With ELMORA now moving from vision to construction, Neoterra Developments positions the project as a strategic addition to its growing portfolio - one that combines prime connectivity, boutique scale, refined design, and sustainable principles. As construction begins, the company signals strong momentum and a clear intent to play a defining role in shaping Dubai’s next generation of residential addresses.

About Neoterra Developments

Neoterra Developments is a forward-thinking real estate company shaping the future of urban living in Dubai and the UAE. Backed by over two decades of regional leadership and a legacy of more than AED 500 million in business excellence, the company creates developments where innovation, sustainability, and modern lifestyles come together seamlessly.

The name reflects its philosophy - ‘Neo’ for new and ‘Terra’ for earth - symbolising a commitment to shaping a new world of living through thoughtfully designed spaces. With ELMORA emerging as a landmark in Jumeirah Garden City, Neoterra now continues its journey with its next chapter in Production City, further building its real estate legacy across Dubai and the UAE.

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Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

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