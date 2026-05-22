Abu Dhabi, Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, and TMRW Edtech have joined forces to redefine the future of schooling through advanced AI-driven innovation. The two education innovators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering a new generation of AI-powered education solutions across key markets in the GCC and MENA region.

Signed during the Education World Forum in London, the collaboration brings together Alef Education’s expertise in AI-driven learning and TMRW Edtech’s advanced school management and ERP systems to explore a unified digital ecosystem for education. Powered by Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies, the initiative aims to support schools and institutions with intelligent, connected solutions that enhance learning experiences, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation across the education sector.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with TMRW Edtech as it marks an important step forward in our mission to shape the future of education through innovation and AI-driven transformation. By bringing together Alef Education’s expertise in personalised learning and TMRW Edtech’s operational technology capabilities we are exploring a holistic digital ecosystem that empowers educators, enhances student outcomes, and enables institutions to operate more efficiently. Together, we aim to support governments and education leaders across the GCC and MENA region in building smarter, more connected learning environments for the future.”

The collaboration will also explore leveraging Microsoft technologies - including Azure, Dynamics 365, and Copilot - as a common platform foundation, positioning the combined offering as a Microsoft-native education platform tailored to the evolving needs of schools, governments, and large educational institutions.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will identify and develop joint go-to-market opportunities, particularly within government-led and large institutional education segments across the GCC and wider MENA region.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Head of Marketing and Communications: Ahmad Yassin

Email: ahmad.yassin@alefeducation.com

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