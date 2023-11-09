London, United Kingdom:– NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has opened its first international office in London, United Kingdom (UK), which will serve as a base for NEOM’s business across Europe.

The official opening was led by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, who each addressed the distinguished guests and strategic partners in attendance.

The opening of the office, located in Chancery House in the central district of Holborn, represents a major milestone in NEOM’s efforts to expand its international footprint, with many successful partnerships having already been established between NEOM and UK entities. It is anticipated that NEOM’s new local presence will help identify future opportunities for collaboration as well as strengthen existing relationships, accelerating its efforts to address global challenges by redefining livability, business and conservation.

As the first international NEOM office, the UK office will also serve as a base to support NEOM’s business across Europe, building on existing relations with partners, investors, and stakeholders across the continent, and nurturing new ones.

HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: “NEOM aims to transform how people around the world live and work, and the opening of its office in London provides a platform to introduce the project and its global importance to UK investors, organizations and innovators who share its vision and ethos. The opening of the office reflects the important role that we believe the UK and its industry leaders will play in contributing to NEOM’s efforts to accelerate human progress and deliver a new future for all.”

The Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said: “I was delighted to join HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the UK, and the CEO of NEOM, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, to celebrate the opening of NEOM's office in London, which is its first internationally. This is an important milestone, integrating NEOM with London's finance and tech ecosystems, with the potential for London to become NEOM's second home for design and project management, promoting investment and growth across the UK."

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “We believe we must have a global footprint and work with the world’s brightest minds to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. From this standpoint, choosing London to open our first international office fits within the framework of consolidating our presence in the United Kingdom and Europe in general. NEOM has already established many exciting investments and partnerships with UK and European entities, and through this office, we intend to explore further opportunities for collaboration and to promote NEOM’s unique capabilities and investment opportunities.”

Abdallah Alhazani will lead the new NEOM Europe entity as CEO, transitioning from his current role as an Executive Director of Oxagon, NEOM's center for advanced and clean industries. Prior to that, Abdallah served as an Executive Director of NEOM Investment Fund, NEOM's strategic investment arm.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

