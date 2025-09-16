Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Nemetschek Group, a global leader in software solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) industry, is spotlighting the future of the built environment at the Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo 2025, which opened today at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

At its booth, the company is showcasing how its comprehensive suite of solutions empowers organizations to innovate, collaborate, and build smarter, more sustainable infrastructure. The company's presence at the event directly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals of urban modernization, economic diversification, and technological advancement. Through end-to-end digital workflows, Nemetschek’s portfolio of brands enables seamless technology integration across the entire project lifecycle – from design to operation.

Visitors to the Nemetschek booth will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of how Solibri ensures quality and compliance through advanced BIM checking and model validation. This is vital for the Kingdom's mega-projects, ensuring data integrity and error-free construction from the outset. Another brand, Bluebeam, enables teams to collaborate seamlessly through smart digital workflows, connecting project teams and improving productivity across large-scale construction projects. Experts will also showcase the cutting-edge capabilities of dTwin, an innovative digital twin platform that allows for smarter, more sustainable infrastructure management by creating a dynamic virtual replica of physical assets that enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance throughout a project's lifecycle. Architects and designers will also be able to explore how solutions by Graphisoft can help bring their visions to life with greater efficiency and creativity.

Through these brands, Nemetschek Arabia is helping to create a more connected and technologically advanced built environment in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region. The company's emphasis on open standards and digital workflows is key to creating a truly interoperable ecosystem, which is crucial for the success of the Kingdom's ambitious urban development initiatives.

"Our participation at the Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo is a testament to Nemetschek Arabia’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030," said Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia. "We are bringing world-class digital expertise to support Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and smart city ambitions – helping organizations design, build, and manage with greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. These initiatives are not only transforming skylines but also creating a resilient ecosystem of innovation, and we are proud to provide the digital foundation that makes this transformation possible."

Accelerating digital transformation in the GCC’s AEC/O sector

Nemetschek Arabia is also strengthening its commitment to the region through a strategic partnership with Integrated Dimensions Computer Systems Design (IDC), powered by Udayd Alqimma Co, a leading firm specializing in Building Information Modeling (BIM), engineering, and data. The companies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the expo to collaborate on joint market development, sales enablement, and customer support. The partnership will help to promote Nemetschek's software solutions and grow its customer base across the Kingdom by providing robust pre-sales and post-sales support, as well as specialized training to help customers maximize the value of their investments. The MoU marks the first step in what is intended to be a long-term collaboration focused on helping the local AEC/O industry streamline project delivery, from the conceptual stage to final handover.

Radwan Al jarrah, Operations Director at Integrated Dimensions Computer Systems Design, said: "Partnering with the Nemetschek Group, a global leader in AEC/O software, is a significant milestone for our company. This collaboration allows us to bring their innovative solutions directly to our clients and support them in implementing cutting-edge technologies that are crucial for the region's ambitious development projects. We are excited to combine our local market knowledge with Nemetschek's expertise to drive real value for the industry."

For his part, Muayad Simbawa added, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Integrated Dimensions Computer Systems Design. This MoU is more than just a collaboration; it's a strategic alignment of two companies dedicated to advancing the region's digital transformation agenda. Together, we'll work to ensure that our shared customers have the tools and support they need to build the cities of the future,".

Nemetschek's solutions are central to the development of smart cities by providing the foundation for intelligent urban environments. The integration of technologies like BIM, digital twins, and collaborative platforms allows city planners and builders to create systems that optimize energy use, manage traffic flow, and ensure the long-term health and efficiency of a city's infrastructure. Nemetschek Arabia's presence at the event solidifies its role as a key partner in this transformation, offering the technology and expertise required to build the cities of tomorrow.

The Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo 2025 brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from around the world. Nemetschek Arabia’s presence reinforces its role as a strategic partner in driving digital transformation across Saudi Arabia’s construction and infrastructure sectors. Visitors can learn more about Nemetschek Arabia’s innovations at Booth 3C59 at the event.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using customer-focused solutions.

Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally. The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

