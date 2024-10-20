Abu Dhabi, UAE: During GITEX Expand North Star 2024, Co-Founders Mohammed Abdulkareem, Mohanad Hendi and Ayman Al Yamani introduced NCircle, a platform dedicated to driving meaningful community, social and environmental impact through advanced technology.

“NCircle turns everyday positive actions into impactful outcomes. Our platform provides an easy way for people to support their communities while receiving recognition for their efforts.” said Mohanad, Co-Founder & CEO emphasizing NCircle’s mission.

Backed by DeepMinds, NCircle aims to inspire real-world impact by rewarding users for positive actions while promoting environmental responsibility.

Mohammed Albulkareem, Co-Founder of NCircle, shared his excitement: “At NCircle, we believe technology can spark collective action. Our goal is to empower people to come together, create positive change, and build vibrant, sustainable communities.”

Ayman Al Yamani, Co-Founder of NCirle commented: “By fostering kindness, sustainability, and civic engagement, we aim to embed technology that empowers users to boost local economies, strengthen social bonds, and in parallel protect the environment.”

The strategic partnership with DeepMinds highlights their belief in NCircle’s potential to lead with innovation. Amine Staali, Managing Partner and CEO of DeepMinds, noted, 'Mohanad and Mohammed’s vision for NCircle creates a powerful opportunity to integrate technology with community engagement, pioneering the region’s first tool that delivers triple impact—business, social, and environmental.

Scheduled for Beta release in 2025, NCircle was officially announced at GITEX Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai.

About NCircle:

NCircle leverages advanced technology to promote responsibility through dynamic, exchangeable incentives for good deeds—such as supporting local businesses, engaging in social initiatives, or adopting eco-friendly practices. Foundered by three Co-Founders Mohammed Abdulkareem, Mohanad Hendi and Ayman Al Yamani, and backed by DeepMinds, NCircle combines technology and incentives to drive change.