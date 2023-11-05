Muscat: National Bank of Oman (NBO) is thrilled to announce an exclusive 53% discount for its Credit Card and Badeel Travel Card holders, in partnership with Talabat, one of the nation's favourite online food delivery platforms. Starting from November 1st, 2023 and running through the entire month until November 30th, 2023, this incredible promotion is set to attract food enthusiasts and shoppers alike. Customers can enjoy a month of pleasant savings on their favourite meals through Talabat.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO, said, "We are absolutely delighted to bring this special offer to our customers. Our commitment to add value and exceptional banking experiences is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that our customers deserve the very best and this promotion is another tangible demonstration of our dedication to making their financial experiences extraordinary.”

To enjoy this fantastic discount, customers need to ensure they have the Talabat website or the latest version of the Talabat application installed on their handheld devices or tablets. Additionally, they should have their NBO Credit Card or Badeel Travel Card saved as the preferred payment method within the Talabat application or website. It's important to note that this exclusive offer is applicable for electronic payments only. Orders must be paid for via the Talabat website and application using the eligible cards; it is not applicable for cash on delivery or pick-up services. This exclusive offer ensures a maximum discount of RO 5 per transaction, making it an ideal opportunity to indulge.

NBO's offer is designed to complement restaurant menu deals, making it even more enticing for those who love to explore culinary delights. However, it does not apply to service and delivery charges/fees, if applicable. This limited-time opportunity is available for a maximum of two transactions per customer during the offer period, ensuring that NBO's loyal customers get the most out of this exciting promotion.

For additional information about this promotion and a deeper understanding of how NBO's cards can enhance your financial experience, please visit any NBO branch, access the website at www.nbo.om or contact the Call Centre at 24770000.