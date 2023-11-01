Muscat – National Bank of Oman (NBO) is pleased to highlight its Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), a trusted financial product that has been enabling customers to work towards their long-term financial goals since its launch in 2019. The SIP is an innovative investment approach that enables individuals to invest small, fixed amounts at a specified frequency, typically monthly, into a pre-defined market portfolio. This investment vehicle has been instrumental in helping investors fulfill their financial aspirations, such as retirement planning, funding their child's education or building their dream home.

Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager and Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO, stated, "At NBO, our commitment is to secure the financial future of our customers. Through our Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), we provide a dependable and accessible route to long-term financial security and peace of mind. SIP is a strategic product that helps realize the customers financial goals in the long run.”

The innovative investment solution offered by NBO is committed to assisting individuals in charting their course toward financial prosperity by motivating them to steadily accumulate wealth over time. It offers a reliable means of building assets for the long term and securing their financial future. Furthermore, the SIP enables individuals to take control of their financial future, with the option of investing as little as OMR 100 per month from their paychecks. With the guidance of NBO's dedicated investment team, investors can trust the bank to be their partner on the journey toward securing their dreams.

NBO's Systematic Investment Plan offers multitude of advantages to investors. SIP eliminates the need for substantial lump-sum investments. These contributions are systematically allocated to specified securities, creating a portfolio that steadily grows over time. SIP takes a strategic approach, ensuring that investors receive a proportional number of units corresponding to the current Net Asset Value (NAV) with each contribution. This safeguards against market volatility through a robust dollar-cost averaging strategy. By acquiring more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high, investors can anticipate a lower average cost per unit in the long run if the markets are trending higher. Moreover, SIP encourages disciplined investment whilst remaining flexible, permitting investors to pause contributions according to their needs.

