MUSCAT — As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s National Day celebrations, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) is rewarding its credit card holders with an exclusive offer throughout November, featuring a 50% discount on their first two transactions on Talabat app, Oman’s primary delivery platform.

Lasting for a month, the offer aims to make the most of this limited-time promotion, providing a maximum discount of OMR 4 per transaction. Whether ordering food or any other product, this offer is designed to bring added value to the customer’s everyday purchases.

Commenting on the offer, Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO said: "It gives us a great delight to celebrate this National Day by elevating our customers’ banking experience through offering a special discount in collaboration with Talabat. This offer reflects our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional value and convenience at all times. Not only will this initiative add joy but it surely underscores our dedication to make every interaction with NBO a rewarding one."

To benefit from this special discount, customers must access Talabat’s website or download the app on their devices and have their NBO Credit Card saved as the preferred payment method. The discount applies only to electronic payments made through the Talabat app or website and does not cover cash on delivery or pick-up services. While customers can combine this discount with existing restaurant deals, it does not extend to service or delivery charges. This promotion is exclusively available to NBO Visa Retail Credit Card holders.

As part of NBO's broader commitment to rewarding its loyal customers, this offer not only enhances the convenience and value of using NBO cards but also celebrates the pride of our nation during this significant time.

For more details about this promotion and to learn how NBO can enhance your financial journey, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.