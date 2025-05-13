Fakhro Restaurants Company – the exclusive franchisee of McDonald’s in the Kingdom of Bahrain – has joined the National Employee Loyalty Reward Service, becoming the first food and beverage brand to participate in this growing national initiative that continues to gain strong traction across the private sector.

This milestone follows McDonald’s Bahrain’s recent recognition as the Best Place to Work in Bahrain for 2024, along with high rankings across the Middle East—an achievement that reflects years of sustained efforts to develop a positive, engaging work environment.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ahmad Jaser, General Manager of Fakhro Restaurants Company, said:

“At McDonald’s Bahrain, we are committed to supporting initiatives that leave a tangible impact on the work environment. Our participation in the Employee Loyalty Reward Service aligns with this commitment and stems from our firm belief in the importance of appreciation as a foundation for building stable and productive teams.”

The announcement comes as the Loyalty Reward Service sees a continued expansion in participation from various industries, signaling a broader shift among national institutions toward embedding a culture of recognition and workplace stability.

Ms. Latifa Mohamed of Hope Talents—the company behind the Loyalty Reward Service—added:

“We view Fakhro Restaurants’ enrollment in the program as a meaningful partnership that reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the professional experience within the workplace. It demonstrates a strong institutional awareness that we deeply value and contributes to building a culture that recognizes effort and celebrates excellence.”

To date, more than 11 employees have won rewards through the program, representing a wide range of profiles—from seasoned professionals with over 27 years of service to young talents just beginning their careers. Hope Talents emphasizes that this diversity reflects the program’s fairness and positive reach, valuing both experience and enthusiasm within Bahrain’s evolving work culture.