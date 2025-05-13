Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, is pleased to announce a partnership between its retail media network, Precision Media, and Advertima, an AI pioneer for in-store audiences. This collaboration delivers a comprehensive omnichannel solution across Carrefour’s UAE grocery stores, bringing the power of digital media planning, activation, and measurement into the physical store and setting a new standard for retail media engagement.

Carrefour has deployed Advertima’s Audience AI across its hypermarkets, with plans for further expansion across its UAE supermarket network in the coming months, further solidifying Majid Al Futtaim’s position as a leader in innovative retail experiences.

Arun Chandra Mohan, Chief Digital Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Our partnership with Advertima reflects our strategic ambition to shape the future of retail media in the region. We are merging real-time in-store intelligence with online audience data, unlocking smarter, more precise ways for our brand partners to connect with customers. This milestone reinforces our dedication to innovation and to crafting immersive experiences. It also marks a transformative phase for retail media, effectively bridging physical and digital commerce to enable a unified customer journey and measurable impact across the ecosystem.”

Iman Nahvi, Advertima Co-Founder and CEO, added: "The Middle East, especially the GCC, is a dynamic and forward-thinking market, and we are excited to partner with the team at Majid Al Futtaim’s Precision Media to unify the online and in-store retail media buying experience. This is an exceptional opportunity for us to work with visionary thinkers intent on reinventing how Carrefour and its partner brands engage customers for a true omnichannel experience. It’s not only a game-changer for retail media in the Middle East but also ground-breaking on a global level."

Using visual-spatial 3D sensors, Advertima Audience AI helps identify who is shopping in-store, such as families, young professionals, or bargain hunters, and delivers tailored messages to them in real-time through digital screens.

By connecting this in-store data with online audience profiles, Carrefour can now offer brands a consistent and targeted way to reach the same customer across both digital and physical channels, creating a unified omnichannel media buying experience. For example, a customer browsing baby products online might later see a relevant promotion in-store. This partnership allows media buyers to run more effective, measurable campaigns, whether booked directly or programmatically, while helping brands engage with customers in the moment purchase decisions are being made.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim Retail

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure outlets, across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion, and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of over 390 stores. It is also the owner and operator of HyperMax, a new grocery retail brand with 44 locations in Jordan and Oman. Additionally, the Group operates Supeco, its latest grocery retail concept—a low-cost hybrid model that combines a traditional supermarket with a wholesale warehouse—across 15 locations in Egypt, and Myli, the Group’s health and beauty brand, operating in 12 stores across Asia and North Africa.

To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Majid Al Futtaim Retail offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Majid Al Futtaim Retail provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for over 700,000 customers it serves daily.

Aligning with the Group’s commitment to support local economies, local producers and suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim Retail resources over 80 percent of its products from the region.

About Advertima

Advertima is the global leader in AI-powered audience data solutions for in-store Retail Media. Using advanced computer vision and AI technologies, Advertima transforms physical retail environments into intelligent, data-driven media channels. The company’s API-centric solutions integrate seamlessly into existing Retail Media and AdTech ecosystems, delivering real-time audience insights that enable precise real-time targeting and programmatic activation. By bridging the gap between in-store and digital advertising, Advertima empowers retailers and advertisers to maximize engagement, optimize media spend, and unlock the full potential of In-store Retail Media.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Advertima partners with some of the world's largest retailers and media networks to shape the future of unified omnichannel Retail Media.

