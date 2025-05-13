Once deployed, the solution will enable stc group to offer high-performance, SLA-backed services, allowing the network to serve multiple users and industries simultaneously.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nokia today announced that stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has successfully completed the kingdom’s first PoC for network slicing over a GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) infrastructure. The trial, conducted at stc group’s test lab in Riyadh, leveraged Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller — a software solution for automating and controlling broadband access networks.

With Nokia’s platform, stc group created and managed multiple virtual network slices within its existing GPON infrastructure. Each slice was optimized for specific performance requirements—such as bandwidth, latency, and reliability— to support services ranging from cloud gaming and enterprise connectivity to mobile backhaul, smart city solutions, and secure government operations.

By leveraging Nokia’s Altiplano controller stc group will be able to dynamically allocate network resources, accelerating service deployment, improving user experience, and optimizing infrastructure efficiency. Network slicing also unlocks new revenue opportunities across wholesale, B2B, and digital infrastructure initiatives. Nokia’s Altiplano platform integrates multi-vendor equipment and supports multiple PON technologies through a single interface, ensuring consistent gigabit performance and streamlined operations. Once deployed, the solution will help stc group deliver advanced digital services faster and at scale.

"This GPON slicing trial marks a significant step in transforming our network capabilities. Nokia’s solution allows us to deliver tailored services with speed, precision, and scalability, advancing our vision of a smarter digital infrastructure for the kingdom,” said Bader Allhieb, VP of Network Infrastructure at stc.

"Altiplano empowers service providers to automate and optimize network management, resulting in faster service delivery, improved efficiency, and superior user experiences. By working with pioneers like stc group we’re able to redefine what is possible in network automation,” added Ibrahim Al-Abbas, Head of stc Group Sales Unit for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

