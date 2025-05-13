United Arab Emirates, Dubai — Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced an expanded partnership with Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation. Aramex and Sprinklr are partnering to revolutionize digital customer experience for Aramex customers across more than 65 countries. This collaboration marks a significant step in Aramex’s commitment to delivering seamless, AI-driven customer interactions at scale, through leveraging Sprinklr’s Case Management, Sprinklr Voice, and Conversational AI.

Since 2022, Aramex has modernized its customer experience with Sprinklr Service by leveraging AI-driven automation and a WhatsApp integration to enhance efficiency, improve last-mile delivery and provide always-on customer support at scale. In doing so, Aramex ensures delivering world class customer experience with AI-powered contact center as a service (CCaaS) and 24/7 customer care.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: “Aramex is deeply committed to customer-centric innovation, as seen with our smart lockers, automated AI-powered robotic sorting system, autonomous delivery robots, and electric vehicles. As e-commerce reshapes customer expectations, the need for instant, personalized service across digital channels has never been greater. We are evolving beyond legacy systems to embrace AI-driven customer engagement. As a key partner in this transformation, Sprinklr is helping us scale seamless, real-time interactions while boosting operational efficiency.

Amjad Al Sabbah, Group Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Sprinklr, said: "Sprinklr is revolutionizing how companies across the world connect with, support, and understand their customers through digital channels, and Aramax is one of the customers leading the way. We are excited to be part of Aramex’s transformative journey and look forward to continuing our success with our outstanding teams and building on the momentum we’ve gained in the region and the world.”

Since launching the partnership, Aramex has automated 99% of cases and saved over a million agent hours annually. This transformation reduces case resolution delays, boosts customer satisfaction, and optimizes operational costs, helping to ensure a more efficient and seamless customer support experience.

For more information on how Sprinklr helps customers redefine customer service with an AI-powered platform that unifies voice, digital, and social channels visit: https://www.sprinklr.com/products/customer-service/.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

Mike Rich

Aramex, Group CMO

mikeri@aramex.com

Showkat Rather

Gambit Communications

showkat@gambit.ae

About Sprinklr:

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,900 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr is redefining the world's ability to make every customer experience extraordinary.

Press Contact

Sneha Dev

pr@sprinklr.com

SprinklrUAE@teamlewis.com