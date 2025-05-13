Dubai, UAE – UAE-based Zulekha Healthcare Group, which operates two multidisciplinary hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, along with two medical centres and five pharmacies, providing specialised treatments across more than 30 disciplines, is set to accelerate its digital transformation after selecting Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud as its cloud-based CRM solution.

Since inception in 1964 Zulekha Healthcare Group is now one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, employing more than 2,500 personnel, including over 300 qualified doctors, 600 plus staff nurses, and paramedical staff. The group has 285 beds across its two hospitals, offering inpatient and outpatient care spanning a wide range of medical and surgical specialties. It also operates a smart medical fitness centre offering services related to visa requirements, including medical assessments, vaccinations, occupational health cards, and embassy fitness certification issuances.

With plans to expand further across the UAE and meet the growing demand for healthcare services, Zulekha Healthcare Group sought best-in-class digital solutions to support its growth.

The company selected Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud for its ability to provide a cohesive, 360-degree view of each patient by consolidating interactions from various channels including in-person visits, messaging platforms, email, and phone calls. This unified view aims to deliver a more integrated and seamless patient experience, enhancing the overall healthcare journey. In addition, the solution is expected to streamline operations, strengthen patient relationships, boost retention, and reduce missed appointments. Marketing Cloud will help Zulekha Healthcare Group to boost its engagement with patients at scale, including more tailored, personalized communications.

“A key pillar of Zulekha Healthcare Group’s mission is to ensure accessibility to healthcare by leveraging innovative practices, and this is what we aim to achieve by deploying Salesforce’s cutting-edge AI-driven solutions. We anticipate delivering superior patient engagement and healthcare services, alongside significant operational improvements across our organization,” says Taher Shams, Managing Director, Zulekha Healthcare Group. “By reducing appointment no-shows, we aim to improve patient adherence to care plans and, ultimately, health outcomes. This technology will help us build on our established reputation for quality, strengthen patient relationships, and contribute to the UAE’s leadership in the healthcare sector.”

Salesforce will be integrated with Zulekha Health Group’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and electronic medical record (EMR) solutions. It will enable the company to leverage the advantages of a cloud environment while also positioning it to leverage AI-based solutions.

Amit Khanna, SVP & GM, Salesforce Health, said: “The ability to gain deeper insights into patients and provide more customised interactions is key to driving significant improvements in healthcare outcomes. We’re excited to collaborate with Zulekha Healthcare Group on their expansion and are also keen to explore how AI-driven solutions can further enhance engagement and deliver more individualised care experiences.”