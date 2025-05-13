Dubai and Riyadh – Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's new digitally native airline, is partnering with TPConnects Technologies to bring its unique NDC content and servicing capabilities on the Iris aggregator platform. Riyadh Air utilizes fully native offer and order technology to deliver a modern retailing experience. This collaboration enhances the distribution capabilities for the Kingdom’s newest airline, while expanding TPConnects' robust airline partnerships.

TPConnects Technologies is one of the leading aggregators, with a worldwide customer footprint for Iris. Travel agencies using Iris can access Riyadh Air’s content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and other NDC content through a single interface. Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

"Riyadh Air is committed to redefining air travel, and our approach to offer and order management is a key part of that vision," said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Air . "By working with TPConnects and utilizing the Iris platform, we're expanding our reach while ensuring travel sellers can provide customers with truly personalized and dynamic travel experiences."

The integration delivers several advantages to travel sellers:

Access to all fare families and ancillaries

Dynamic offer creation with real-time pricing

Seamless booking and servicing capabilities

"We are thrilled to be working with Riyadh Air on this exciting partnership," said Giuseppe Candela, VP – Global Sales at TPConnects Technologies. "Riyadh Air's innovative approach to offer and order management is truly groundbreaking, and we are confident that the Iris platform will enhance revenue potential while delivering greater flexibility and choice for both, the airline and travel sellers."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Riyadh Air's journey to establish itself as a world-class airline while advancing TPConnects' mission to transform airline distribution through innovative technology solutions.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a new world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The airline is set to launch operations in 2025, connecting Riyadh to more than 100 destinations around the world. Riyadh Air is committed to providing exceptional service, innovative technology, and a truly unforgettable travel experience.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Airlines (NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal Solutions), and Iris for Travel Sellers (An Aggregator Platform) – TPConnects delivers modern air retailing capabilities that drive technological innovation while helping travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi programme and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company's position as a leader in travel retailing innovation.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

Follow TPConnects on LinkedIn for company information and career postings.

For media inquiries, please contact:

marketing@tpconnects.com

TPConnects Technologies

27th Floor, The Baygate Tower, Al Mustaqbal St, Business Bay, Dubai

sales@tpconnects.com

www.tpconnects.com