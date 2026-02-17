Al-Bahar:

Strong profit growth reflects the strength of our financial position and the resilience of our business model

NBK-Egypt ranks among the fastest-growing banks and maintains a clear and expanding footprint in the Egyptian market

Financial indicators confirm that we are on the right trajectory toward further expansion and strengthening our market share

The Egyptian economy is one of the region’s largest and offers significant long-term growth potential

El-Tayeb:

NBK-Egypt continues to deliver strong performance, achieving robust growth across all key financial indicators

We remain focused on strengthening our position in retail banking alongside our corporate banking franchise, as we move forward decisively toward digital transformation

The Bank supports the global shift toward sustainable finance and actively backs environmentally responsible projects

The Bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility remains a top priority as we continue to expand our efforts year After year

National Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (NBK-Egypt) recorded net profit of EGP 8.09 billion (Equivalent to KWD 51.24 million) in FY2025, up from EGP 7.27 billion (Equivalent to KWD 51.87 million) in FY2024, representing year-on-year growth of 11.3%.

Net Operating Income stood at EGP 16 billion in FY2025, representing a significant increase of 18.4% from EGP 13.5 billion in FY2024. Net Interest Income grew by 18.5%, reaching EGP 13.7 billion compared with EGP 11.6 billion in FY2024. Net Operating Income (excluding interest) rose to EGP 2.3 billion in FY2025 from EGP 1.9 billion in FY2024, an increase of 18%. Income from financial investments increased to EGP 53 million from EGP 31 million in the prior year, marking growth of 70%, while the Cost-to-Net Operating Income ratio stood at 25.4% in FY2025.

Total assets expanded to EGP 225 billion by the end of FY2025, representing growth of 14.7% from EGP 196 billion at year-end 2024. Total loans and credit facilities increased to EGP 121 billion, rising 17.4% from EGP 103 billion. Customer deposits also recorded solid growth, reaching EGP 180 billion compared with EGP 160 billion in the prior year, an increase of 12.7%. In the meantime, The ratio of operating income to total net income stood at 85.4% in FY2025, compared to 85.6% in the corresponding period of 2024.

Profitability indicators remained robust, with Return on Average Assets (ROAA) at 3.8% and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) at 30.7%.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kuwait, and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “The strong growth in NBK-Egypt’s profitability and business performance at the end of 2025 reflects the resilience of our financial position and the flexibility of our business model to generate earnings and deliver sustainable growth, despite ongoing operational challenges.”

Al-Bahar explained that the financial results achieved by NBK-Egypt in 2025 once again validate the Group’s strategic vision since entering the Egyptian market in 2007, while highlighting the substantial opportunities and long-term potential offered by this promising market.

“NBK Group views the Egyptian market as a long-term strategic investment. Egypt represents one of the largest economies in the region and a core growth market in which we remain committed to expanding our presence. We regard it as the Group’s second domestic market,” Al-Bahar added.

She emphasized that NBK-Egypt continues to rank among the most profitable operations within the Group, delivering some of the strongest returns on equity and assets.

Furthermore, Al-Bahar highlighted that NBK-Egypt, the largest Kuwaiti investment in Egypt, has established a clear footprint within the country’s banking sector, positioning itself among the fastest-growing banks. She added that financial indicators confirm the Bank remains on the right trajectory toward further expansion and strengthening its market share.

Al-Bahar underscored that Egypt’s economic landscape continues to strengthen, supported by far-reaching reform initiatives and resolute policy actions advanced by both the government and the Central Bank of Egypt. These measures are reinforcing macroeconomic stability and unlocking compelling avenues for investment, expansion, and long-term value creation. She expressed firm conviction in the Egyptian economy’s resilience and its promising trajectory.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “Nothing illustrates the Bank’s strength more clearly than its robust financial results and performance metrics, underscoring its capacity to sustain growth and deliver solid outcomes in 2025 despite a challenging local and global operating environment.”

El-Tayeb noted that NBK-Egypt continues to achieve balanced growth across all business segments while maintaining efficiency levels and risk metrics consistent with both growth objectives and long-term sustainability. He attributed this performance to the Bank’s prudent strategic approach and its disciplined business model, which enables it to respond to client needs with a high degree of flexibility.

El-Tayeb noted that the majority of NBK–Egypt’s income is derived from credit operations within the Corporate Banking segment, alongside Retail Banking, with its role expanding significantly in recent years. The Bank’s credit portfolio demonstrates broad diversification across its corporate client base, encompassing large, medium, and small enterprises, while its retail portfolio similarly spans a wide spectrum of customer segments. This diversification underscores the resilience and depth of the Bank’s income streams.

He affirmed that the Bank aims to further strengthen its position in the retail banking sector in the period ahead by offering advanced products and services tailored to the needs of diverse customer segments, reinforcing its positioning as a comprehensive financial partner capable of meeting their full range of financial requirements. The Bank also continues to expand its Islamic banking services to serve a broad client base, consistently enhancing its product offering. NBK-Egypt remains among the leading institutions in the Egyptian market providing Islamic banking services and products alongside its conventional banking solutions.

El-Tayeb further noted that, in recognition of the pivotal role technological tools and electronic channels play in the banking sector, and their importance in strengthening competitive positioning, NBK-Egypt has actively accelerated the expansion of its digital banking services, committing substantial investments to this domain. These efforts aim to deliver a distinctive banking experience that enables customers to conduct most of their transactions anytime and anywhere. More broadly, the Bank continues to encourage clients to expand their use of electronic payment channels, in alignment with the public policy direction of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt.

He added that NBK-Egypt is committed to supporting the global shift toward sustainable finance and the transition to a green economy by backing environmentally responsible projects that promote sustainability and greater reliance on renewable energy. The Bank also evaluates solutions designed to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and reduce carbon emissions, recognizing sustainable finance as a critical mechanism for safeguarding long-term financial stability.

Addressing the Bank’s corporate social responsibility, El-Tayeb stated that since NBK Group’s entry into the Egyptian market in 2007, NBK-Egypt has remained dedicated to fulfilling its role in serving the community through contributions, donations, and support extended to a wide range of charitable initiatives. The Bank has also established partnerships with credible and active civil society organizations, empowering them to serve as effective implementation partners in advancing its community development agenda.

About the Bank:

National Bank of Kuwait – Egypt operates an extensive network of 53 branches across governorates and major cities throughout Egypt, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, the Delta region, Canal cities, Upper Egypt, the Red Sea, and key industrial zones. This presence ensures close proximity to clients and enables the efficient and timely delivery of banking services tailored to their needs. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of conventional and Islamic banking services alongside advanced digital and electronic solutions that allow customers to conduct transactions around the clock, reflecting its commitment to delivering a seamless and progressive banking experience for diverse customer segments.

NBK–Egypt continues to serve as a trusted financial partner, combining global expertise with deep local market insight to deliver innovative banking solutions that support individuals and businesses while contributing meaningfully to economic development and sustainable value creation for society.

National Bank of Kuwait Group draws on a distinguished banking heritage spanning more than seven decades. Established in 1952 as Kuwait’s first national bank, NBK has grown into the largest banking institution in Kuwait and one of the leading financial groups in the Arab world. This standing is reinforced by strong credit ratings from major international agencies — Moody’s (A1), Standard & Poor’s (A), and Fitch (A+).

Guided by a clear strategic vision and supported by a strong capital base, NBK Group has expanded regionally and globally through its branches, subsidiaries, and affiliates across key international financial centers, including China, Geneva, London, New York, Singapore, and Paris, in addition to its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

