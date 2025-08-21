The Bank was recognized as:

Best Online Payments Solution in Kuwait

Best Online Product Offerings in Kuwait

Best Digital-Only Bank in Kuwait -Weyay Bank

In recognition of its leadership in the banking sector and its achievements in developing innovative digital solutions that meet customer needs and keep pace with rapid technological advancements, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was honored with three prestigious awards at the 2025 Global Finance Magazine Awards for the World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa and the Middle East.

Global Finance awarded NBK the titles of Best Digital Payment Solutions and Best Online Product Offerings in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Weyay Bank, NBK’s innovative digital arm and Kuwait’s first fully digital bank, was also named Best Digital-Only Bank in Kuwait.

Innovative Payment Solutions

NBK’s recognition as the Best Online Payment Solutions in Kuwait for 2025 is a renewed testament to its leadership in delivering innovative, secure, and seamless digital payment experiences. This milestone underscores the Bank’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy, powered by a resilient and advanced technological infrastructure that drives the continuous evolution of next-generation payment solutions.

The Bank continues to expand its suite of payment services through the latest technologies, while enhancing its card offerings and products to cater to diverse customer segments, ultimately enriching their overall banking experience.

Raising the Bar in Digital Banking Offerings

NBK’s recognition as the winner of the Best Online Product Offerings Award in Kuwait for 2025 from Global Finance underscores its leadership in creating innovative digital services and products that go beyond meeting customer needs. By delivering tailored solutions that seamlessly align with diverse lifestyles, NBK continues to elevate the banking experience and set new benchmarks in digital excellence.

The award also underscores the Bank’s commitment to leveraging technology in launching innovative products and services that deliver an exceptional banking experience for its customers.

Weyay Defines Kuwait’s Full Digital Banking Experience

Weyay Bank was named Kuwait’s Best Digital-Only Bank for 2025 by Global Finance recognizing its excellence in delivering an integrated and innovative digital banking experience.

Since its inception, Weyay Bank has strengthened its position as a pioneer in digital banking by delivering a comprehensive suite of services through its smart app, empowering customers to manage their finances with ease, efficiency, and flexibility. With simple and secure steps, and without the need to visit a branch, customers can enjoy a seamless digital experience that includes opening accounts, managing savings, making local and international transfers, accessing loans, and much more.

Award Selection Process

The winners of the Global Finance Awards for Best Consumer Digital Banks were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that assessed multiple dimensions of digital excellence. Key criteria included strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Winners were chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners.

Global Finance, headquartered in New York, was founded in 1987 and is one of the leading publications specializing in economic research and analysis. The magazine has a circulation of over 50,000, primarily reaching senior executives, corporate leaders, and financial decision-makers across 188 countries.

The magazine conducts several annual surveys evaluating the innovation and profitability of banks and financial institutions worldwide, through which it identifies and recognizes the leading performers at both regional and global levels.

For more information on the World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks Awards, please visit:

Best Consumer Digital Banks Middle East and Africa 2025