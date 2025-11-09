The award underscores NBK’s solid market leadership and dominant share in trade finance

In a further affirmation to its leadership in delivering innovative and highly efficient trade finance solutions that anticipate and meet the evolving needs of its clients, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has been recognized as the Best Trade Finance Bank in Kuwait 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, according to the annual survey published by Global Trade Review (GTR), a leading publication covering emerging markets, trade finance, commodities, and banking services.

NBK was recognized as one of the leading banks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for trade finance, following a survey of customers and specialized institutions that ranks the world’s top financial organizations.

The magazine celebrates the achievements of the world’s leading trade transactions and trade finance service providers and highlights excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets.

This prestigious award underscores the Bank’s strong position and leading share in the trade finance market, reflecting its involvement in key transactions across vital sectors. It highlights the Bank’s exceptional customer service and value proposition, supported by its regional and international reach, as well as its experienced and dedicated team, committed to delivering the highest level of service

NBK’s strength in consolidating its leadership in financing major deals and projects is reflected in its robust balance sheet, extensive track record, and enduring, high-value relationships with clients both locally and globally.

The Bank continues to seize opportunities in local and regional markets, drawing on its longstanding role in leading mega-deal alliances and financing major strategic projects across multiple sectors, thereby consolidating its position as the premier partner for prominent local and regional corporations in driving their expansion plans

GTR is a leading international magazine in trade finance, specializing in publishing reports and analysis on trade and export finance, commodities, supply chains, as well as trade credit, treasury, and fintech. Each year, the magazine honors leading institutions worldwide through the GTR Leaders in Trade Awards and GTR Best Deals Awards, highlighting the top-performing organizations globally.