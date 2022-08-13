As part of its endeavors towards human capital investment and development

Maryam Al-Nasralla: NBK gives top priority to developing the skills of its employees, harnessing all capabilities to help their professional development

In line with its belief in the importance of investing in the human capital, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organizes a series of Masterclasses and Seminars on innovation and leadership for its employees, in partnership with IE Business School.

This series comes as part of the bank’s consistent endeavors to develop its human capital and talent and qualifying them through top-of-the-line training programs that develop their skills, in partnership with the most reputable international educational institutions.

This series includes lectures focusing on several key topics, mainly Innovation and Leadership, as well as Communication and Negotiation.

The first lecture, which was held last July2022, included a lecture by Pablo Esteves, Professor of Leadership, IE School of Human Sciences and Technology. Esteves has extensive experience in entrepreneurial endeavors, and is a partner at Emzingo, a leading institution in leadership development, entrepreneurship and social innovation, and helped manage 100+ social projects since 2011.

On this occasion Maryam Al-Nasralla, Talent Management Team Leader, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK regards its employees as its most valuable resource, therefore, we give top priority to developing the skills of its employees, harnessing all capabilities to contribute to their professional development. To this end, the bank provides training and development programs in partnership with the most reputable international educational institutions, engaging a number of well-renowned experts to benefit from of their experience in relevant fields.”

Al-Nasralla noted: “The learning and development division strives to design and provide all the learning opportunities that make the bank’s human resources well-prepared for the future amid the rapid changes and developments in the banking industry.”

“Human capital investment is one of NBK’s key strategies to achieve more success, especially considering that developing human resources is a key driver of the bank’s leadership, locally and regionally,” she added.

Al-Nasralla emphasized that NBK makes consistent efforts to increase the efficiency of its employees, reflecting its commitment to achieving sustainable growth and creating a banking generation that can assume leadership in the future, and sustain the bank’s successful journey.

Founded in 1973, IE Business School is one of the largest business schools in the world, consistently ranked among the top international educational institutions by international magazines and newspapers, Forbes, The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg.

