Confirming its leadership in the local and regional banking sectors and recognizing its exceptionally advanced and innovative solutions in the foreign exchange market, National Bank of Kuwait won the award for Best Foreign Exchange Bank in Kuwait for the year 2026 from Global Finance magazine, marking its 14th consecutive win. This is part of the 26th annual World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks Awards, which are presented under the Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards program.

Global Finance awarded this prize to NBK based on several global criteria, including transaction volume in the foreign exchange market, market share, global coverage, customer service quality, pricing competitiveness, and innovative technologies, as the bank distinguished itself remarkably in all these areas that reflect operational efficiency and market leadership. This, consequently, further confirms the success of NBK’s strategy in this vital field.

Following a full and rigorous evaluation process conducted by Global Finance that is based on in-depth analysis of bank data and opinions of leading banking analysts, corporate executives, and FinTech specialists, the magazine announced the winners of its Best Foreign Exchange Banks Awards for 2026 in 87 countries and areas across seven global regions within several international categories.

The magazine also reported that in a time of global economic uncertainty and rapid technological advancements, the banks that won the Best Foreign Exchange Banks Awards in 2026 demonstrated exceptional expertise, resilience, and innovation in the foreign exchange sector, continuing to deliver value and reliability to their clients worldwide, and asserting their leadership in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

Leadership and Innovation

Winning this prestigious award from Global Finance magazine, a leader in the world of finance and business, reflects NBK’s leadership in providing the best foreign exchange services and ability to develop innovative solutions that keep pace with the rapid changes in global markets, making it the first choice for customers in Kuwait and the region.

Moreover, the award indicates customer confidence in the quality of the innovative services offered by the bank that meet their various needs at more competitive prices. This is because NBK has always committed to making huge investments in developing its infrastructure, in addition to its investments in its human resources, which are among the best banking talents.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and based in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specializing in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers, including chief corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at financial institutions in 193 countries around the world. The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

PRESS RELEASE: Global Finance Announces the 26th Annual World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks as Part of the Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2026 | Global Finance Magazine