Field initiatives include distributing Iftar meals, supporting families, promoting sports, and raising environmental awareness to reduce food waste

Interactive cultural and entertainment competitions, along with Gergean celebrations, aim to enhance Ramadan traditions

As part of its continued commitment to social responsibility, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is launching its annual Ramadan campaign, “Doing Good Deeds,” which has been a cornerstone of its CSR initiatives for over 25 years. This year’s program introduces new community-driven activities designed to strengthen social bonds and promote generosity during the holy month.



Manal Faisal Al Mattar, Head of Group Corporate Communications at NBK, stated: “We have expanded our Ramadan program this year to include more interactive initiatives that engage with the community, support families, and reinforce values of generosity and social solidarity. Our goal is to create a meaningful and lasting impact throughout the holy month.”

Raising Awareness on Sustainability

Reduce Food Waste Campaign: NBK is launching a campaign to encourage food conservation and minimize waste. Refrigerators will be placed at 12 NBK branch entrances (two in each governorate) to collect surplus food. The community is encouraged to donate excess food, embracing a culture of sustainability and social responsibility.

Embracing The True Spirit of Ramadan Through Community Participation

“Your Iftar with NBK” This social initiative is designed to create meaningful connections md strengthen community bonds during Ramadan. As part of this effort, NBK will distribute shopping vouchers at leading supermarket chains, enabling families to fully embrace the spirit of Ramadan together.



Encouraging Physical Activity During Ramadan



NBK Ramadan Challenge NBK will host a 10-day sports and social event at Al-Shaheed Park. Participants can select their preferred challenges, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle in the spirit of Ramadan.



Interactive Knowledge-Based Challenge



NBK Cultural Competition: A digital cultural competition will be hosted through a dedicated app, featuring general knowledge and cultural questions throughout Ramadan. The two-day competition will award valuable prizes to the top three winners, fostering community engagement through both entertainment and education.



Celebrating Ramadan Traditions



NBK Gergean with Boqshah: In collaboration with Boqshah Exhibition, NBK will be the official sponsor of an interactive Gergean celebration. The initiative, “Reserve Your Spot for Your Kids’ Gergean,” will be open to the public with limited registrations, creating a joyful community experience for families during this cherished Ramadan tradition.



Spreading Festive Joy



Before Eid, NBK will engage with the community at Souq Al-Mubarakiya and other popular locations by distributing special Ramadan gifts, including incense burners, oud, perfumes, and traditional fabric sets. This gesture aims to spread joy and celebrate the spirit of giving.



Promoting Road Safety Awareness



NBK is launching a road safety initiative to encourage responsible driving before Iftar. Light meals will be distributed to drivers at key locations to remind them to slow down and drive safely before Maghrib prayer. This initiative aims to reduce traffic accidents and promote safer roads during Ramadan.



NBK’s Commitment to Social Responsibility



Concluding her statement, Al Mattar emphasized NBK’s long-term dedication to sustainable initiatives, stating:“We believe that community work is an investment in the future. That’s why we continue to introduce initiatives that foster generosity, awareness, and social cohesion—solidifying NBK’s role as a key contributor to Kuwait’s society.”

